Coen Jonker Wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Inaugural SA FinTech Awards

Coen Jonker receives the first Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 SA FinTech Awards, highlighting the blurring lines between banks and fintechs in South Africa.

On 26 November 2025, Coen Jonker was presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the SA FinTech Awards, an event organized by FinasaSA that has already begun to reshape the South African financial landscape. The ceremony underscored how the distinction between traditional banks and fintech startups has faded, with collaborations such as Capitec's partnership with Mama Money and Joint ventures like Ozow and Happy Pay now mainstream.

How the Awards Highlight Collaboration in FinTech

The SA FinTech Awards were established to showcase real‑world solutions that customers use daily, many of which are the result of joint ventures between banks and fintechs. For example, Mama Money and Mukuru collaborate to facilitate cross‑border remittances, while Lesaka offers financial services tailored to small merchants and consumers that banks have historically overlooked.

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Judging is carried out by an independent panel of five experts representing diverse facets of the financial ecosystem: Lee Naik of TransUnion Africa, Ghita Erling of GE Advisory, Muhammad Nana of Mastercard, Enoch Malisa of PayInc, and Seipati Nekhondela of the national treasury. Their combined expertise ensures that nominees are evaluated from the perspectives of credit data, card networks, national payments infrastructure, and government policy.

Stakeholders See Policy and Market Shifts

Policy makers are taking notice of the fintech sector's growing influence. In April, the national treasury released draft Capital Flow Management Regulations that would, for the first time, bring crypto assets under the country's exchange‑control framework. The draft is slated for revision as policy makers seek clearer guidance on emerging products such as buy‑now‑pay‑later services.

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Standard Bank's head of payments was shortlisted for Emerging Thought Leader of the Year, bringing a banking perspective to the discussion. Meanwhile, GoTyme Bank entered the FinTech App of the Year race, competing not only against independent fintechs but also against other bank‑backed initiatives.

Impact on Consumers and Market Dynamics

For South Africans, these partnerships mean more reliable and accessible payment and money‑transfer options. Platforms built into trusted banking systems provide users with familiar interfaces while offering the agility and innovation that fintech companies are known for.

The awards also serve a motivational function, giving smaller fintech firms the recognition they need to engage more directly with banks and regulators. According to Danielle Lawrence, COO of Finasa, "These awards give emerging players the stage they deserve, and on 26 November it gets one."

As the second annual ceremony set a new template, the focus remains on showcasing collaborative achievements that benefit everyday consumers while guiding regulatory bodies toward updated frameworks that reflect the digital reality of financial services in South Africa.