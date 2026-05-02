Coe Defends Innovation in Athletics Amidst 'Super Shoe' Debate

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe discusses the organization's approach to regulating 'super shoes' following record-breaking marathon performances, emphasizing the need to balance innovation with fair competition and athlete well-being.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has addressed the ongoing debate surrounding ' super shoes ' and their impact on marathon performance, emphasizing the organization's commitment to fostering innovation while maintaining a necessary regulatory oversight.

This discussion follows the historic sub-two-hour marathon achieved by Sabastian Sawe in London, a feat widely attributed, in part, to the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoes he wore. Coe firmly stated that stifling innovation is detrimental to progress in any field, including athletics. He highlighted the delicate balance World Athletics must strike – enabling advancements while ensuring fair competition and upholding the integrity of the sport.

The shoes worn by Sawe, along with fellow sub-two-hour runner Yomif Kejelcha and women's race winner Tigst Assefa, are claimed by Adidas to improve running economy by 1.6% and are the first to weigh under 100 grams. However, their high price point – around $500 – raises questions about accessibility and potential disparities among athletes. Coe acknowledged the significant role of athlete preparation, coaching, and support programs in achieving improved performances, stating that these factors are paramount.

Sawe himself credited his success to a rigorous training regimen of approximately 200km per week at altitude, coupled with advanced fueling strategies, consuming 115g of carbohydrates per hour during the race. The Kenyan runner’s remarkable two-minute personal best improvement underscores the combined effect of technological advancements and dedicated athlete effort. The presentation of one of Sawe’s marathon shoes to Kenyan President William Ruto upon his return to Nairobi further highlights the national pride and significance of this achievement.

However, the increasing prevalence of 'super shoes' has prompted World Athletics to take a more proactive stance on regulation, building on rules introduced in 2020 that limit sole thickness, carbon-fibre plate design, and require commercial availability. Coe indicated that these regulations are not static and may evolve as sportswear brands continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Beyond performance enhancement, Coe also pointed to the biomechanical benefits of shoe technology, suggesting that improved designs can contribute to injury prevention, allowing athletes to train and compete for longer periods. He reflected on his own career, humorously suggesting that even he might have benefited from the advancements, potentially improving his 800m time. Despite these benefits, concerns remain that over-reliance on technology could diminish the essence of distance running, shifting the focus from human endurance to engineering prowess.

Coe reassured that World Athletics has dedicated technical teams constantly evaluating the balance between innovation and fairness, believing they are currently on the right side of that equation. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with athletes, coaches, and shoe companies to avoid costly development of products that may ultimately be deemed non-compliant. The ongoing dialogue and adaptive regulatory approach demonstrate World Athletics’ commitment to navigating the complex landscape of athletic innovation and preserving the spirit of the sport





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