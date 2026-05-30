Coco Gauff's French Open Title Defence Ends in Third Round

Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff's title defence came to an end in the third round on Saturday as top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka both won to set up a blockbuster last-16 clash.

Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff 's title defence came to an end in the third round on Saturday as top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka both won to set up a blockbuster last-16 clash.

Gauff went down 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to Austrian 28th seed Anastasia Potapova as the top seeds continued to fall in the opening week at Roland Garros. The 22-year-old fourth seed had been a break up in the deciding set before Potapova put together a run of five games for the loss of just one to condemn Gauff to her earliest Roland Garros exit since her debut in Paris six years ago.

Gauff insisted being the reigning champion had not affected her play, unlike in 2024 when she was defending her title in New York. She said that being the reigning champion did not affect her play this time around, unlike in 2024 when she was defending her title in New York. Gauff felt that she learned a lot from that US Open experience and she's a better player since then.

However, she did not portray that today. In a match defined by breaks of serve, Gauff conceded the crucial 10th game of the final set despite being 30-0 up behind her own delivery with a double fault sandwiched between two booming Potapova winners, before a powerful return on her second serve forced her to hit long and bid adieu to the French capital.

It was a third win for Potapova against Gauff -- in their first meeting since 2023 -- but she said it was a top three career victory for sure. With it she equalled her best ever Grand Slam performance, when she also reached the fourth round at the French Open two years ago. She can better that on Monday when she faces 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Sixth seed Amanda Anisimova also departed as the American fell in a third-set tie-break to France's Diane Parry. Earlier, Sabalenka beat Australia's Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5 in just 76 minutes to stamp her ticket to the fourth round. The Belarusian world number one set up a meeting with her fellow quadruple major winner, Osaka.

Sabalenka has beaten Osaka twice this season, but Osaka won their only meeting at a major -- at the same stage in the 2018 US Open, the first of her major titles. Sabalenka said that she's ready for the fight and ready to do anything it takes to get the win. The Japanese 16th seed battled past American 18-year-old Iva Jovic 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 to progress.

Osaka said that she was a lot calmer than in her first matches and that she's honoured to be here. With the men's side of the draw wide open following the shock early exits of top seed Jannik Sinner and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, Flavio Cobolli laid down a marker with an emphatic victory over Learner Tien. Cobolli said that he knows that there will be a new Grand Slam champion, but he doesn't want to think about this.

American world number 85 Svajda upset 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo to continue his best ever run at a Grand Slam. Cerundolo's brother, Juan Manuel who beat Sinner in the last round in five sets, emerged victorious from an epic five-setter that clocked in at two minutes shy of six hours against Martin Landaluce.

He will face Matteo Berrettini, who will be marginally fresher than the 24-year-old after spending only five hours and 13 minutes on court for his 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (15/13) win over Francisco Comesana. The fairytale run of French 17-year-old Moise Kouame came to an end as he went down in four sets to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo





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Coco Gauff French Open Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Anastasia Potapova Roland Garros

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