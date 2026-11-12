Coco Gauff Defeats Marta Kostyuk to Advance in WTA Finals

Coco Gauff beats Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to stay alive in the WTA Finals. Jessica Pegua faces Linda Noskova next to determine group standings.

Coco Gauff secured a vital victory over Marta Kostyuk in Indian Wells, California, keeping her hopes for the WTA Finals alive. The American player defeated her Ukrainian opponent with scores of 6-4 and 7-5 during the round-robin stage on Thursday. This win ensures Gauff remains in contention as the tournament progresses through its group matches.

Thrilling Match Performance in Indian Wells

The first set was a tightly contested battle that saw Gauff face early challenges. After being broken in the opening game, Gauff appeared to take control by breaking Kostyuk for a 4-2 lead. She held serve to reach 5-2, but Kostyuk fought back. After receiving treatment for a taped wrist, Kostyuk broke Gauff during a double fault to level the set. Gauff ultimately regrouped to take the first set, setting the stage for a grueling second set.

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Second Set Comeback Against Marta Kostyuk

Struggles continued into the second set as Gauff faced back tightness and fell behind 3-0 after losing two breaks. She trailed 5-1 and faced three set points in the seventh game. Despite the deficit, Gauff saved the set points and won six straight games to close out the match at 7-5. The victory was crucial for her standing in the group, as she needed to win to maintain her chances of advancing further in the tournament.

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Upcoming Match Between Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova

The outcome of the group standings now hinges on the final match of group one later on Thursday. Fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula faces Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the deciding match. Noskova has already advanced to the next stage. However, if Pegula wins against Noskova, she will also advance to the semifinals. This match will determine the final spots in the knockout rounds for this group.

Player Reactions to Back Tightness and Victory

Post-match, Gauff acknowledged the physical and mental toll of the performance. She admitted that her head was already thinking about a potential third set when trailing 5-1 in the second. Gauff noted that she got a bit lucky as Kostyuk made a few errors, but she was glad to close out the match. She emphasized the importance of staying focused despite the tightness in her back and the pressure of the round-robin format.