Cockroach Janta Party Surges to 15 Million Followers in Less Than a Week

A Gen Z-led movement has gone viral on Instagram, outpacing the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in just a week, sparking concern that India's youth are becoming increasingly desperate for change.

The Cockroach Janta Party has amassed nearly 15-million followers on Instagram in less than a week, overshadowing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's followers, and discussing issues like politics, inflation and unemployment -- with a touch of humour.

The CJP says it is the "Voice of the Lazy and Unemployed" and its 30-year-old founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party was named after comments made by Chief Justice Kant that described young people with fake degrees as "parasites". Dipke said the CJP was so named because of comments by chief justice Kant, and that the group is a movement to change the political discourse of India.

The CJP's Instagram account features graphics and videos by members, talking about everything from media independence to reserving half of parliament and cabinet seats for women. It also covered the recent leak of a national medical college entrance test, affecting about 2.3-million students. The group's 400,000 members include many Gen Z youth who are frustrated about lack of jobs and high prices, with high anxiety about unemployment and financial insecurity.

Dipke cautioned against comparisons with Gen Z-led street protests in neighbouring countries and said that the CJP will not take an oath to downplay the significance of its followers in order to make itself less relevant. Members see the cockroach as a metaphor for resilience and a symbol of resistance against the mainstream political discourse





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