Cocaine Theft and Missing Shipment Investigated by Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating accusations that a cartel has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice and political arenas. The commission heard how a cocaine consignment worth about R200m was stolen from a Hawks building in KwaZulu-Natal and how R55m worth of cocaine went missing from another shipment seized by police.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week heard how a cocaine consignment worth about R200m was stolen from a Hawks building in KwaZulu-Natal. Now it’s emerged that R55m worth of cocaine went missing from another shipment seized by police.

Colonel Francois Steyn of the Hawks in Gauteng testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 11 May 2026. This suggests high-level involvement in transnational drug trafficking and fits into what the Madlanga Commission is investigating – accusations that a cartel has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice and political arenas.

A R55-million stash of cocaine, part of a bigger consignment, was meant to be in secure state custody after police intercepted it in Johannesburg several years ago, but it went missing from a forensic science laboratory. Colonel Francois Steyn confirmed this to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 11 May 2026





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Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry Cocaine Theft Missing Shipment Transnational Drug Trafficking Cartel Infiltration South Africa’S Criminal Justice And Political

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