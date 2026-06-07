Cobolli Cramps in French Open Final Loss to Zverev; Vows to Return

Flavio Cobolli suffered from cramps in the fifth set of his French Open final loss to Alexander Zverev. The Italian, playing his first Grand Slam final, will break into the top 10 and aims for future success.

Flavio Cobolli said he was hit by cramps late in his French Open final defeat by Alexander Zverev on Sunday, as he faded in a tense fifth set.

The Italian 10th seed had treatment between the fourth and deciding sets but slipped to a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 loss as Zverev claimed his first Grand Slam title. I took all five minutes. But my calf was gone. At the end after the second game also my quad, and I felt completely tired.

My body left me on the court. The 24-year-old was playing in his first Grand Slam final and had never even played a semifinal before after receiving a walkover on Friday when last-four opponent Matteo Arnaldi withdrew. Cobolli appeared to struggle badly with nerves in an erratic first set, before settling into the contest as the match went on. Today I felt a little bit of pressure, maybe more than him, Cobolli said.

Also, I am happy for how I played my first final of a Grand Slam. It is never easy to play for the first time on this stage, on these kind of matches. Cobolli will climb into the top 10 of the ATP rankings on Monday for the first time and says he will push to reach another Slam final.

His next chance will be at Wimbledon, where he enjoyed his best previous run at a major tournament last year by reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Novak Djokovic. At the end, I think I deserve to be here on these weeks. Maybe not in the next 10, 15 Slams, but I am still young.

So I have to work a lot, enjoy this journey, and maybe if I work and enjoy a mix of things, I will reach again the final. The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions and physical exertion. Zverev, a German powerhouse known for his powerful serve and baseline game, started strong, breaking Cobolli early to take the first set 6-1.

Cobolli, visibly tense, made numerous unforced errors, but he gradually found his rhythm in the second set, breaking Zverev once to level the match. The third set was a tight affair, with Zverev edging ahead with a single break. Cobolli showed remarkable resilience in the fourth set, saving set points and forcing a tiebreak, which he won 7-5 to push the match into a deciding set.

However, the physical toll became evident as Cobolli began to cramp in the fifth set. He received medical attention but could not recover his movement, losing the final set 6-1 as Zverev closed out the victory. The crowd at Roland Garros gave both players a standing ovation, recognizing the high quality and drama of the final. Cobollis journey to the final was remarkable in itself.

He had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam before this tournament. His path included a tough five-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals and a semifinal walkover after Arnaldi withdrew due to injury. The Italian, who turns 25 next month, has been steadily rising through the ranks, and his performance in Paris marks a breakthrough. He will now break into the top 10 for the first time, a testament to his hard work and determination.

Looking ahead, Cobolli aims to build on this success, with his next major test at Wimbledon. He reached the quarterfinals there last year, matching his career best at a major. With his powerful groundstrokes and improving mental fortitude, he is considered a strong contender on grass as well. I will take this experience and learn from it, Cobolli added.

I know I can compete with the best, and I will keep pushing to achieve my dreams. The future of Italian tennis looks bright with Cobolli leading the charge, alongside other rising stars like Jannik Sinner. For now, Cobolli can be proud of his performance, even as he recovers from the physical and emotional demands of his first Grand Slam final





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