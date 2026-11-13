ANC Faces Four Coalition Options in Gauteng Metros After Losing Joburg Majority

The ANC must choose between a multiparty coalition, handing the MK Party control of eThekwini, a grand coalition with the DA, or sitting in opposition, as service delivery failures erode voter support in Johannesburg.

The ANC is facing a life-or-death decision over how to govern Gauteng's metros after losing its overwhelming majority in Johannesburg. The party's top brass has a mandate from the past two ANC conferences: the party must renew or die.

That leaves it with four stark options as it weighs coalitions in Joburg, eThekwini and other metros. Back when the ANC had an overwhelming majority of the vote in Joburg, Soweto and Rosebank stood as symbols of what the ANC had delivered in post-apartheid South Africa. Cosmopolitan and vibrant, Joburg was a world-class African city.

Also read ANC NEC Meets on Coalition Mandate After 2026 Local Election Losses

Multiparty Coalition Options for Governing Joburg

For years, political analysts, pollsters, and even party strategists considered it virtually impossible for the DA to win an outright majority or even the lion's share (plurality) of the vote in the city. Historically, opposition parties such as the DA struggled to make deep inroads into Joburg's overwhelmingly black population. Option 1 is an ANC- or DA-led multiparty coalition with the MK Party, ActionSA, EFF, FF+, IFP and smaller parties. This would buy short-term power but legitimise rivals.

It will leave the ANC or the DA to take the blame while making underperforming MMCs appointed through a multiparty tie-up untouchable, for fear that holding them to account could collapse the coalition. Option 2 is to hand the MK Party the keys. Let the MK Party govern alone in eThekwini and similar places. Governing would expose if the MK Party is fit for office.

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Grand Coalition Strategy With DA and ANC

The ANC, IFP and the DA can watch from the opposition benches, giving the MK Party the rope needed for it to crash and burn in the eyes of its own supporters before the next general elections. Option 3 is a grand coalition. A DA-ANC tie up could stabilise the metros with two big partners instead of a crowd of small parties being allowed to demand a king's ransom.

But if the DA, leveraging its largely successful election results, overplays its hand, it could see the ANC's surrender and lead to the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU). Option 4 is to sit in the opposition benches. Painful, but it will starve patronage networks. This makes rivals carry the burden of governing, while respecting what voters said.

Sitting in opposition offers little to the pretenders and imposters but could offer a path of redemption for the ANC. The bottom line is that party leaders are warned: choosing the transactional track is a clear signal that state power is all you are after.

Service Delivery Failures Cost Voters Support

For 10 years now in the City of Joburg among other metros, both the ANC and the DA have been focused on holding onto their multiparty coalition partners, which came at the expense of service delivery and both parties' future electoral prospects. Brace yourselves, because the spin cycle is about to start.

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And while voters might forget a manifesto, they will remember how they felt sitting in the dark, living without water, watching uncollected rubbish pile up, battling billing errors and navigating potholes and robots that need fixing every two weeks. Councillors will also do well to remember their core job. They were elected by residents to serve their constituencies. Their oath is to the residents who elected them, not to the party chief whip or boss.

I would go as far as to argue that the ANC being punished at the polls, and the DA's failure to win an outright majority to govern Joburg, is down to voters who were left uninspired or angry because councillors failed to deliver water from their taps.