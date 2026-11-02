Coalition Preferences by Metro: DA, ActionSA, FF+, and PA Partnerships

New eNCA-MarkData survey reveals coalition preferences across Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town, and Ekurhuleni. Key partnerships for the DA and other parties are detailed.

A new election survey by eNCA and MarkData has revealed distinct coalition preferences among voters in major South African metros, highlighting potential political alliances ahead of local government elections. Published on November 1, the study polled 6,113 registered voters who intend to vote, focusing on partner preferences rather than direct voting intentions.

Johannesburg and ActionSA Alliance

In Johannesburg, the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA have emerged as each other's preferred coalition partners. Among voters identified as ActionSA supporters, 43.1% named the DA as their ideal coalition partner. Conversely, 32.5% of DA voters indicated ActionSA as their preferred partner. This mutual preference suggests a strong potential alliance in the city.

Also read eNCA MarkData Election Survey | It's all about coalition preferences

Tshwane Coalition Dynamics

Tshwane presents a different landscape for potential coalitions. Within the DA voter category, the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) was the leading named choice at 25.2%, surpassing ActionSA which received 18.6%. Interestingly, 33.1% of DA voters preferred the DA to govern alone without any other party. This contrasts with the mutual preference seen in Johannesburg and indicates varying voter strategies in the capital region.

Cape Town and PA Preferences

In Cape Town, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) featured prominently in the coalition preferences of both major parties. Among PA voters, 40.1% favored the DA as a coalition partner. Meanwhile, 18.9% of DA voters selected the PA as their preferred ally. These figures highlight the PA's role as a significant potential partner in the Western Cape's political equilibrium.

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Ekurhuleni And ANC MK Dynamics

Ekurhuleni showed unique patterns, with the DA being the leading named coalition choice among ANC and MK Party voters at 29.3% and 29.4% respectively. Among DA voters in Ekurhuleni, preferences were split nearly equally between ActionSA at 18.5% and the FF+ at 18.1%. This indicates a fragmented but open coalition environment in the East Rand.

No Coalition Preferences

Survey results also measured the proportion of ANC voters who preferred no other party as a coalition partner. This stood at 20.8% in Johannesburg, 41.7% in Tshwane, 44.6% in Cape Town, and 32.4% in Ekurhuleni. These figures reflect significant voter desires for single-party dominance in certain metros, particularly in the Western Cape and Gauteng's capital.

Survey Methodology And Context

MarkData conducted this random sample survey using in-person and telephone interviews across different income areas. Results were weighted to accurately reflect voter registration and likely turnout. The context for these preferences is crucial as Johannesburg and Tshwane have been governed by coalitions since 2016. A coalition government forms when no party gains a majority, creating a hung municipality dependent on alliances for leadership.