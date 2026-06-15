Coalition of Emerging Football Nations Criticizes UEFA President's Remarks on World Cup Expansion

A coalition of football associations from Africa, the Caribbean, and Central Asia has strongly criticized UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin's comments dismissing the expansion of the FIFA World Cup. The group argues that every qualification is historically significant and deserves respect, highlighting the sport's power to inspire and unite across cultures.

A diverse coalition of football associations spanning Africa , the Caribbean , and Central Asia has issued a strong rebuke of recent remarks by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin concerning the expansion of the FIFA World Cup.

The group, representing emerging football nations, expressed profound disappointment, labeling the comments as dismissive of the aspirations and achievements of countries that have historically struggled to reach football's premier tournament. The signatories emphasized that every World Cup match holds immense significance for the participating nations and their supporters worldwide. They highlighted that for countries like Cape Verde, Curaçao, and Uzbekistan, simply qualifying for the World Cup would be a historic milestone, fulfilling dreams cherished across generations.

Similarly, nations such as Congo and Haiti view a return to the global stage after prolonged absences as a moment of profound national pride and collective celebration for millions of fans. The coalition argued that underestimating the importance of these matches ignores the years of sacrifice, investment, and dedication required to qualify. Behind each qualification lies countless hours of training, financial commitment, and community support.

Football is not merely a sport for these nations; it is a source of identity, hope, and unity. The statement defended the expansion of the FIFA World Cup, asserting that the tournament's essence lies in its global character and its power to bring together nations from varied cultures and footballing traditions. Participation, they noted, catalyzes grassroots development, inspires future generations, and creates enduring memories.

The associations reiterated that every team earning a place in the World Cup does so through merit and deserves equal respect. The statement was signed by the football federations of Cape Verde, Curaçao, Uzbekistan, Congo, and Haiti, with endorsements from the Algerian Football Federation, Tunisian Football Federation, Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Egyptian Football Association, Ghana Football Association, Senegalese Football Federation, Ivorian Football Federation, and others.

This collective response underscores the growing solidarity among developing football nations regarding the expanded 48-team format, which they see as a vital opportunity to broaden inclusion and accelerate the sport's global growth. The debate continues over whether 48 nations dilutes the competition's quality or fulfills football's mission of universality





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FIFA World Cup UEFA Aleksander Čeferin Football Expansion Africa Caribbean Central Asia Cape Verde Curaçao Uzbekistan Congo Haiti Football Development Global Participation 48-Team Format

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