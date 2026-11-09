South Africa coalition negotiations focus on transparency and service delivery after 2026 local elections

Political parties are negotiating municipal coalitions after the 2026 local government elections, with calls for public agreements and firm commitments to service delivery. The DA begins talks in 16 hung Western Cape councils after winning 418 seats.

Political parties across South Africa are entering a critical period of coalition negotiations following the 2026 local government elections. The formation of municipal administrations will test whether they can move beyond electoral competition and establish stable partnerships that prioritise service delivery.

With no single party securing an outright majority in numerous municipalities, negotiations have opened the door to complex political arrangements. The election results have reshaped the political landscape. The ANC suffered a major setback, the DA made gains and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party consolidated its position as a significant political force. Major metropolitan centres, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini and Nelson Mandela Bay, have emerged as key coalition battlegrounds.

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Municipal Coalitions Bill Explained

In the Eastern Cape, Buffalo City recorded a narrow ANC lead, while Mangaung saw a closely contested race between the ANC and DA. Cape Town remained a contrast, with the DA on course to retain an outright majority. The negotiations are unfolding against the backdrop of the proposed Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill of 2026, commonly known as the Municipal Coalitions Bill.

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One of its key proposals is to make written coalition agreements compulsory and require them to be submitted to municipal managers and provincial MECs responsible for local government before being published in the Provincial Gazette. The Bill is still before Parliament and has yet to undergo substantive deliberations. Political analyst Sandile Swana said coalition agreements, the motivations behind the partnerships and the five-year programmes of deliverables should be made public.

Coalition agreements in all municipalities and the motivations for why those coalition agreements are as they are, together with the five-year programme of deliverables, those things must be made public, Swana said. He said transparency should also extend to external stakeholders involved in coalition negotiations, particularly those who could benefit from service-provider arrangements.

Any external stakeholders that gave input into the formation of that coalition must also be disclosed, including those that are automatically identified as potential partners and service providers into the new coalition that is being negotiated, he said. Swana warned that these arrangements could include public service partnerships, public-private partnerships and outsourcing agreements. Some will be given PSPs, others public-private partnerships, others will be given outsourcing agreements in the name of the voting public.

So all of those details must be disclosed, he said. Swana said parties should not regard coalition government as an untested model, pointing to what he described as a history of effective cooperation between the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal. He also urged negotiating parties to study MISTRA research on coalition governments, saying it demonstrated that South Africans had the capacity to make such arrangements work.

Government Calls for Service Delivery

Government Deputy Spokesperson William Baloyi said the government was preparing coalition guidelines through the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to promote stability and prevent political disagreements from undermining service delivery. The most important part is service delivery to the people, and all parties must remember that their contract with the voters is to improve their services, Baloyi said.

He urged residents to remain involved beyond election day by attending public meetings, raising concerns and seeking feedback on issues affecting their communities. When they call meetings, go to those meetings and hear how far the issues that were put there have progressed, he said. Political parties have already begun outlining the conditions under which they are prepared to enter governing arrangements.

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The ANC, which suffered a significant blow in the elections, has acknowledged that its performance has fallen short, while recognising the need for stable coalition governments that put residents and service delivery first. The party said coalition instability had too often come at the expense of residents, with some councils seeing mayoral positions change three or four times in a single term, budgets delayed and senior officials unable to plan effectively.

Party Conditions for Negotiations

A council consumed by its own politics cannot fix a pump, the ANC said, urging parties entering coalition arrangements to ensure service delivery was insulated from political disagreements. Stability in a municipality is not a favour that parties do one another. It is a duty we owe to the household at the end of the line, the party said. The MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the party would only work with parties that shared its political and ideological principles.

We will only go in with parties that believe what we believe. For us, it is not simply to just go into municipalities, but it is to go in and do what we had promised our people, Mahlangu said. The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) said service delivery and tackling corruption would guide its negotiations. Representative Peter de Necker warned that the party could not justify working with partners unwilling to confront corruption.

If a party is not prepared to renounce corrupt activities, to deal with corrupt officials, then obviously we will be lying to our voters, he said. ActionSA has also positioned itself as a potential player in coalition formations in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Its representative Matthew George said the party would expect commitments on illegal immigration, equitable service delivery and fighting corruption.

The DA's Helen Zille welcomed the party's performance in Johannesburg but said it was too early to discuss possible coalition arrangements. The DA will begin coalition negotiations in 16 Western Cape municipalities after winning 418 council seats and outright majorities in nine municipalities.