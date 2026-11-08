Coalition talks after municipal elections must respect voters' choices, not trade them for power

Millions of South Africans voted in last week's local government elections, and coalition negotiations across 213 municipalities must now translate those choices into lawful, accountable councils rather than bargains over who benefits from office.

Millions of South Africans cast their votes in the local government elections last week. The hardest test of respect for the ballot comes when voters deny a party the power it believes it deserves.

Nelson Mandela's acceptance of the electorate's choices in 1994 expressed a democratic principle that must outlive the ANC's dominance. No party owns the people's mandate. Respecting an election means accepting not only victory or defeat but also the limits voters place on the authority to govern. In the aftermath of the municipal elections, that principle should govern every negotiation over municipal power.

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The ballot authorises representatives to govern; it does not release them from that obligation. Across South Africa's 213 municipalities, the task is to translate electoral choices into councils that can make lawful decisions and meet public obligations. Each municipal council has its own political composition, community priorities and institutional demands. These mandates belong within one sovereign democratic state and are not interchangeable pieces on a national party-political chessboard.

South Africa's constitutional architecture matters precisely because power is dispersed. National, provincial and local government are distinctive, interdependent and interrelated spheres, not simply superior and subordinate tiers. A municipality's executive and legislative authority vests in its council. Its distinctiveness is neither a licence to disregard national and provincial law nor a shield against accountability.

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Equally, co-operation must not become a pretext for political subordination. Where intervention is constitutionally warranted, its purpose must be to restore lawful government, not to substitute a preferred party arrangement for the electorate's choices. Where no party secures the seats it needs to govern alone, negotiation is not a betrayal of democracy. It is a necessary response to how political authority is distributed.

Municipal Power Sharing and Mandates

A council without an outright majority does not lack a mandate. It contains several mandates that must be reconciled into a workable programme. The distinction is between negotiating how to govern and bargaining over who will benefit from government. The former respects the ballot.

The latter risks turning municipal office, influence and resources into the price of political support. A national agreement between party leaders cannot, by itself, answer the particular needs of every municipality. Gwede Mantashe's reading of declining ANC support as a sign of democratic maturation poses an important question: what, exactly, constitutes maturity? The weakening of a dominant party may widen competition, but more parties do not automatically produce a more accountable state.

The test is whether competing representatives can exercise shared authority without weakening the institutions they seek to lead. Neither the largest party nor a smaller coalition partner possesses an entitlement beyond its lawful authority. When the ability to collapse an administration becomes more valuable than the ability to improve it, political leverage has displaced public purpose. A council without an outright majority does not lack a mandate; it contains several mandates that must be reconciled into a workable programme.

The same distinction must govern our approach to identity politics. Minority rights, cultural belonging and regional concerns are legitimate elements of democratic life. They are not the problem. The danger arises when leaders turn communal fears into rigid political boundaries and portray compromise as betrayal.

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Identity Politics and Equal Citizenship

As the advantage of party size diminishes, narrowly defined interests may gain greater bargaining power. But a municipality governs a shared jurisdiction. No party's constituency exhausts the community, and no coalition should make equal citizenship conditional on political, ethnic or regional allegiance. Residents should therefore judge coalition bargaining by what it makes possible, not merely by who emerges as mayor.

Governing agreements should set out public priorities, credible budget choices, responsibilities and procedures for resolving disputes. Administrative appointments and procurement must not become rewards for keeping an alliance intact. Nor should stability become an excuse for protecting failure: a coalition deserves to endure because it governs accountably, not simply because its partners have agreed to preserve one another in office. This is where the preoccupation with power can cause decay.

Parties may retain enough influence to remove leaders while losing the capacity to sustain decisions. Each threat of withdrawal may strengthen a negotiator's hand while weakening the council's authority. If residents come to see elections as the opening round of a contest for positions rather than a route to responsive government, the legitimacy of the democratic order, not merely a coalition's reputation, is at risk. The people have made their choices.

Political parties must now respect those choices by making government work. They need not surrender their differences, but they must stop treating public institutions as instruments of permanent electoral combat. A mandate is not ownership, a coalition is not a licence to divide the spoils, and bargaining power is not an end in itself. The ballot must determine who may govern; constitutional obligation must determine how.

Anything less honours the arithmetic of the election while betraying its democratic purpose.