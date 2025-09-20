Coach Ouaddou Reviews Victory Over Lioli FC, Highlights Room for Improvement

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expresses his satisfaction but stresses the need for more improvement, despite the team's 3-0 win over Lioli FC. He acknowledges the defensive challenge in the first half, while praising tactical adjustments and increased pace in the second half.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed mixed feelings following his team's 3-0 triumph against Lioli FC, acknowledging areas for improvement despite the convincing scoreline. While pleased with the victory, Ouaddou emphasized the need for continued focus and improvement as the tie is far from concluded, with a second leg still to play.

He specifically lauded the team's second-half performance, pinpointing tactical adjustments and increased pace on the wings as crucial factors in breaking down Lioli FC's defense. Ouaddou's assessment reflects a commitment to high standards and a keen awareness of the challenges that lie ahead, demonstrating a dedication to achieving the team's ultimate goals. He also underscored the importance of capitalizing on opportunities, suggesting that the team could have maximized their scoring potential during the match, setting the stage for more intense training for the next match.\The coach specifically pointed out that the first half presented a tough challenge due to Lioli FC's defensive setup. He recognized their tactical approach, crediting them for their defensive discipline. However, Ouaddou also noted that the team adapted effectively in the second half. The introduction of more speed and dynamism on the wings created space, allowing them to penetrate Lioli FC's defense more effectively and generate scoring chances. This demonstrates Ouaddou's capacity to adjust his strategies mid-game, and his players' responsiveness to those adjustments. He acknowledged that the team only delivered on some opportunities. This is crucial, as it reflects a level of self-awareness that is vital for sustained success in professional football. The analysis of the team's performance, and the coach's focus on the adjustments made during the game, point toward a strong understanding of the intricacies of football and the team's role in it, and an emphasis on a continuous improvement.\Raphael Abiola, the journalist reporting on this match, provides a detailed background of the situation. Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience in the field. He earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Abiola's professional journey includes significant roles in sports journalism. He served as a football editor at Stakegains from 2016 to 2018. After that, he moved to Opera News Nigeria, where he worked as a content editor from 2018 to 2023. Most recently, Abiola was an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief from 2023 to 2024. His extensive experience and background in both editorial and sports-related roles enable him to provide insightful and well-informed coverage of the team's performance. Raphael can be contacted at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com, for further information





