Coach Javier Aguirre: 'I have not had a greater emotion in 50 years in football than a World Cup at home' - Mexico's World Cup opener

Javier Aguirre, the coach of Mexico, reflected on his own experience of playing in a World Cup on home soil and how it compared to the emotions of his players in the upcoming tournament. He emphasized the importance of emotional balance and managing pressure in the opening match against South Africa.

Coach Javier Aguirre drew on memories of Mexico ’s last home World Cup on Wednesday as he prepared to lead the hosts into the tournament opener against South Africa, four decades after taking the field as a player at the Estadio Azteca .

Mexico launch the World Cup on Thursday carrying the expectations of a football-mad nation, but Aguirre said no experience in his 50 years in the game compared with the emotions of a World Cup on home soil.

"I have not had a greater emotion in 50 years in football than a World Cup at home," Aguirre told reporters on the eve of the Group A clash. "It is something unforgettable.





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World Cup Mexico Javier Aguirre Estadio Azteca Home Advantage Emotional Balance Managing Pressure

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