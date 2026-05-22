Co-Founder of the MENstruation Foundation Addresses Period Poverty in South African Schools

The co-founder of the MENstruation Foundation, Sivuyile Ngesi, discussed the challenging issue of period poverty in South African schools, where one in three schoolgirls cannot afford sanitary pads, leading to absenteeism, poor academic performance, and school dropouts. Ngesi highlighted the importance of menstrual health for girls' education and future prospects, while also calling on men to get involved in the fight against period poverty.

Co-Founder of the MENstruation Foundation, Sivuyile Ngesi, discussed the importance of menstrual health at Die Hoerskool Burger in Randburg. More than 200 South African schools have installed sanitary pad dispensing machines, addressing period poverty with the help of the MENstruation Foundation.

The initiative aims to ensure equal access to menstrual products for schoolgirls in disadvantaged communities. Teacher Christina Mashobane highlighted the positive impact of the dispenser installed at the school, reducing absenteeism and anxiety among pupils who previously struggled to access sanitary products. Jadaida Bantam, a representative council of pupils, expressed increased awareness among boys and a shift in conversations about menstruation.

Babalwa Latsha, a Springbok women's rugby player and a director of the Foundation, emphasized the need to normalise menstrual health conversations and restore dignity for young girls. Sivuyile Ngesi emphasized the critical role of men in the fight against period poverty by addressing the impact of period poverty on girls' education and future prospects





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Education Menstruation Period Poverty Menstruation Education School Girls Absenteeism Poor Academic Performance School Dropouts Sansary Pads Dispenser Machine Empowerment/Dignity Transactional Sex Period Stigma School Girls Period Cycles Empowerment/Dignity

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