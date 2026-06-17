CloudZA Partners with ClickHouse to Accelerate Real-Time Analytics at Scale

CloudZA announces a strategic partnership with ClickHouse to help organizations modernize data platforms and achieve real-time visibility. The collaboration combines CloudZA's cloud expertise with ClickHouse's high-performance analytical engine, enabling sub-second query performance and cost-efficient data processing for AI-driven workflows.

CloudZA, a leading cloud, data and AI partner based in South Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with ClickHouse, known for its high-performance open source database for real-time analytics .

This collaboration aims to help growing organizations modernize their data platforms and achieve real-time visibility from massive datasets. As demand for immediate insights accelerates, the combination of CloudZA's cloud expertise and ClickHouse's analytical engine offers a robust solution for the modern data era. ClickHouse is a column-oriented SQL database management system designed for online analytical processing (OLAP), enabling users to generate analytical reports via SQL queries in real time.

Traditional databases often struggle with sub-second query performance needed for operational intelligence, but ClickHouse's specialized architecture overcomes this. ClickHouse Cloud provides a fully managed service with the expected performance and cloud efficiency. The partnership is built on a shared vision of modernized data platforms, with CloudZA acting as a holistic partner connecting cloud infrastructure with ClickHouse's SaaS tooling to accelerate business outcomes.

To ensure elite delivery, CloudZA team members undergo rigorous ClickHouse certification, ensuring clients receive expert guidance in architecting, deploying, and optimizing real-time analytical environments. By integrating ClickHouse with tools like Grafana, CloudZA enables businesses to gain real-time operational visibility, facilitating faster and more accurate decision-making. ClickHouse assists data journeys by providing a unified platform that meets AI-era demands, eliminating old trade-offs between speed, scale, and cost.

As an open source columnar OLAP database, it offers blazing-fast analytics over massive data volumes, making it the fastest and most efficient data platform. This architecture enables full-fidelity democratized data access, real-time responsiveness, and cost efficiency at massive concurrency, supporting thousands of parallel queries simultaneously for autonomous AI workflows.

ClickHouse solves problems across real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and ML/agentic analytics, serving as a scalable backbone for real-time analysis, a cost-effective choice for all business data storage, and enabling lightning-fast vector search and model training at petabyte scale. For businesses scaling products and services, the CloudZA-ClickHouse partnership offers a clear roadmap for application modernization. Whether improving internal capability or customer-facing platforms, high-performance data processing integration is critical for successful digital strategy.

Maruth Goyal, Member of Technical Staff at Anthropic, noted that ClickHouse played an instrumental role in developing Claude 4, with fast queries and cost efficiency. CloudZA is a certified AWS and ClickHouse Partner specializing in cloud strategy, delivery, data platforms, and AI enablement, supporting clients across Africa in building more efficient, data-driven, and scalable businesses





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