Witness T testifies at the Madlanga Commission that tow truck operator Clive Naicker orchestrated four murders and ran a massive drug empire in KZN.

A protected witness provided explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission, alleging that Clive Naicker is a central figure in a violent criminal syndicate that orchestrated four murders while distributing narcotics across KwaZulu-Natal. Witness T, who testified remotely with a concealed identity, accused Naicker of operating a vast drug empire with deep political and police corruption.

Murder Accusations Against Clive Naicker

Witness T placed Naicker at the center of the killings of Elvis Raju, his daughter Tamryn Raju, alleged 11 Street gang leader Brandon Kalicharan, and tow truck owner Bevan Loftus. The witness described Naicker as a ruthless individual who eliminated anyone who threatened his control over the illegal drug trade in the region.

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Elvis Raju served as the operations manager for a drug house on Clayton Road in Asherville. Naicker sought to remove him to seize full control of the operations. Naicker allegedly admitted to killing Elvis, claiming that Elvis embarrassed him by attempting to sell his taxi permit to outsiders. The family was too terrified to act on this confession due to Naicker's influence.

Tamryn Raju faced severe persecution after December 2028 when Naicker forced her to take the blame for R1 million worth of drugs found during a raid. She confronted Naicker after her father's death, leading to a fatal conflict. Witness T stated she warned him that Naicker plotted to kill her and her child, and that a poisoner had been hired to eliminate them.

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Bevan Loftus, a Durban tow truck operator and taxi owner, was killed on April 1, 2023, during a police operation in Morningside alongside four other men. His father, Gregory Loftus, received outreach attempts from Tamryn Raju, who was trying to expose Naicker before her own demise. The witness highlighted the systemic failure that allowed these killings to proceed without intervention.

Drug Syndicate Operations and Money Laundering

Witness T detailed how Naicker started in the drug industry as a teenager, mastering techniques to evade police and bribe officials. He supplied whoonga capsules, crack cocaine, and mandrax to major areas including Chatsworth, Umlazi, Verulam, Shaka's Kraal, and Stanger. Naicker reportedly purchased R3 million worth of whoonga capsules weekly for distribution before his operations were disrupted.

The witness explained that Naicker laundered money through multiple businesses, primarily using his tow truck and panel-beating enterprises managed by his ex-wife, Saras Naicker. Additional front businesses included a funeral parlour and a bakery owned by close associates. These entities provided a legitimate facade for the proceeds of his illegal activities.

Naicker's influence extended beyond street-level crime into the highest levels of law enforcement and the judiciary. Witness T named police officers, high-ranking Hawks members, and Durban prosecutors as individuals allegedly on Naicker's payroll. He claimed Naicker exploited these connections to manipulate legal outcomes and intimidate witnesses who tried to testify against him.

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Impact on KZN Society and Commission Findings

Witness T addressed the public directly, stating that Naicker's actions forced children into poverty and drug addiction. He emphasized that the cheap availability of narcotics contributed to job losses and school dropouts across the province. The witness urged more individuals to come forward to help the commission dismantle the syndicate and protect vulnerable citizens.

The testimony revealed a deep corruption network that undermined the rule of law in KwaZulu-Natal. By capturing key law enforcement figures, Naicker created an environment where violence could be committed with impunity. The Madlanga Commission continues to investigate these allegations to determine the full extent of state capture by criminal elements.