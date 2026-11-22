Police in Cape Town confirm Clicks employee Mohau Thamahane was found dead in Woodstock. An inquest has opened to determine the cause of death following his reported absence from work.

South African Police Service ( SAPS) investigators have confirmed that Mohau Azeal Thamahane, a 34-year-old employee of the retail chain Clicks, was discovered deceased in the Woodstock area of Cape Town. The body of the man was found on Thursday afternoon, November 19, 2026, ending a search that began after he failed to attend scheduled professional obligations.

Timeline of Absence and Reporting

Mohau Thamahane had relocated from Durban to Cape Town in August to take up a position at the Clicks head office in Woodstock. According to family members, he was not found at his apartment in the Woodstock area, prompting an urgent investigation into his whereabouts. The situation escalated on Monday when he missed a feedback meeting scheduled for 5 pm and failed to log into his work systems.

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Colleagues attempted to reach him but were unable to connect via cellphone. When he also missed a second meeting the following day and remained unreachable, his coworkers alerted his parents. His father, Moloi Thamahane, residing in Durban, immediately reported him missing to the South African Police Service. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the discovery, stating that the missing person was found deceased on Thursday afternoon, November 19, 2026.

Police Investigation and Inquest Procedures

Woodstock police have officially registered an inquest to facilitate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities have declined to release specific details regarding the location where the body was discovered or the immediate cause of death. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted to scientifically determine the cause of death and establish the timeline of events leading to the tragedy.

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SAPS officials are awaiting the results of the post-mortem to proceed with their inquiries. The investigation is currently focused on gathering evidence and statements from family members and colleagues to understand the final days of Mohau Thamahane. Police have not ruled out any specific scenarios at this preliminary stage, emphasizing the need for forensic clarity before making further public announcements.

Family Reaction and Personal Background

Moloi Thamahane described his son as a respectful, hardworking, and loving individual who was not suffering from any known illnesses. The family expressed deep distress over the loss, noting that Mohau was an honest person who maintained daily communication with his parents. He had last spoken to his mother on Monday morning at 8 am, which was the final recorded contact before he went missing.

Family sources confirmed that Mohau was not found at his residence, which had raised concerns earlier in the week. His father emphasized that there were no prior indicators of health issues or personal trouble. The family is now cooperating fully with the SAPS to ensure a complete understanding of the events. Mohau had recently experienced financial success in September, winning R16,800, which stood as a positive recent milestone in his life.

Impact on Workplace and Community

The death of Mohau Thamahane has sent shockwaves through the Clicks corporate office in Woodstock and the local Cape Town community. Colleagues who reported him missing are now grappling with the sudden loss of a team member who had only been with the company since August. The company has not yet issued a public statement, but internal support mechanisms are likely being activated for staff affected by the incident.

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As the inquest proceeds, police will continue to work with forensic experts and the family to close the case. The community is urged to maintain sensitivity during this time. Any further updates regarding the post-mortem results or legal proceedings will be handled through official SAPS channels. The focus remains on providing closure for the Thamahane family through a transparent and thorough legal process.