Classic Car Accident Leaves Pretoria Man in Critical Condition, Aerial Rescue Launched

A 61‑year‑old Pretoria resident was critically injured when a classic car he was working on collapsed on him, leading to an emergency airlift to Johannesburg for specialized trauma care.

A 61‑year‑old man from Pretoria sustained life‑threatening injuries when a classic car he was working on collapsed on him, striking the driver's door off and crushing him against a retaining wall on Silver Lakes Golf Estate in the eastern part of the city.

The accident occurred around 13:00 on 27 May, and emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene. Medical responders found the victim suffering severe head, chest, abdominal and left arm injuries. Given the gravity of his condition, the decision was made to airlift him via a NetCare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialized trauma facility in Johannesburg. While awaiting transport, he was stabilized by the Vemru crew and an emergency care practitioner from Emer‑G‑Med, ensuring he received advanced care en route.

The incident underscores the risks associated with working on vintage automobiles and highlights the importance of strict safety protocols during restoration activities. In the wake of the event, authorities are reviewing safety measures at local restoration shops and encouraging hobbyists to use appropriate protective equipment and supervised environments when handling heavy vehicles





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Pretoria Classic Car Aerial Rescue Trauma Accident

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