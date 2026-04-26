Ciza Dominates Metro FM Music Awards 2026

Ciza was the big winner at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026, taking home Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. The awards ceremony, held in Durban, also celebrated Thukuthela & Jazzworld, Shandesh, Kharishma, and honored veterans Wilson B Nkosi and Bheki ‘Ihashi Elimhlophe’ Ngcobo.

The Metro FM Music Awards 2026, a glittering celebration of South African musical talent, concluded on Saturday night at the Durban International Convention Centre ( Durban ICC).

The event, broadcast live on SABC 1 and simultaneously streamed on SABC+, saw Ciza emerge as a dominant force, securing the coveted titles of Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. This recognition solidifies Ciza’s position as a leading figure in the contemporary South African music landscape, following a successful run with the 13th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

The awards ceremony, expertly hosted by the dynamic duo of Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka, was a vibrant showcase of performances from some of the nation’s most beloved artists. Attendees and viewers were treated to captivating sets by established acts like Mafikizolo, known for their infectious Afro-pop melodies, the rising star Nomfundo Hlophe, the energetic Shandesh, and the soulful Nkosazana. The evening wasn’t just about individual accolades; it also highlighted collaborative success, with Thukuthela and Jazzworld making a significant impact.

Thukuthela and Jazzworld experienced a particularly triumphant night, walking away with three prestigious awards: Best Produced Album, Best Dance, and Best Duo or Group. This triple win underscores their innovative approach to music production and their ability to connect with audiences through compelling performances and collaborative energy. Shandesh, celebrated for her unique vocal style and captivating stage presence, was rightfully awarded Best Female Artist, further cementing her status as a prominent voice in the South African music industry.

The awards also shone a spotlight on emerging talent, with Kharishma being recognized as Best New Artist. This award serves as a powerful launchpad for Kharishma’s career, offering her increased visibility and opportunities within the competitive music scene. Beyond the contemporary categories, the Metro FM Music Awards also took time to honor the legacies of those who have dedicated their lives to the industry.

Veteran broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi was presented with the Long Service Award, a testament to his decades of unwavering commitment to promoting and celebrating South African music. The pinnacle of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Maskandi artist Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngcobo. This prestigious award recognizes Ngcobo’s profound and lasting contribution to the Maskandi genre, a traditional Zulu music style characterized by its distinctive guitar rhythms and lyrical storytelling.

Ngcobo’s music has resonated with generations of South Africans, preserving cultural heritage and providing a voice for the Zulu community. The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 were more than just an awards show; they were a celebration of South African musical diversity, artistic innovation, and the enduring power of music to unite and inspire. The event successfully showcased both established stars and rising talents, offering a comprehensive snapshot of the current state of the South African music industry.

The broadcast on SABC 1 and SABC+ ensured that a wide audience could participate in the celebration, further amplifying the reach and impact of the awards. The success of the event highlights the continued importance of platforms like Metro FM in recognizing and promoting South African musical excellence





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