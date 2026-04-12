Civilian Casualties Feared After Nigerian Military Jet Strike on Market

Reports suggest that a Nigerian military air strike on a market in northeastern Nigeria resulted in feared civilian casualties. Conflicting reports exist regarding the number of fatalities, with some sources claiming over 200 deaths. The incident occurred in an area affected by the Boko Haram insurgency. The Nigerian Air Force has acknowledged carrying out strikes but has not confirmed targeting the market or the number of casualties. Humanitarian organizations and eyewitnesses have condemned the attack and raised concerns about civilian safety.

Reports indicate that civilian casualties are feared following an alleged Nigeria n military jet strike on a village market in the northeastern region of the country. The incident occurred near the border separating Yobe and Borno states. According to Reuters and local reports, the air operation was purportedly directed against Islamist militants operating in the area.

The Nigerian Air Force released a statement acknowledging 'mop-up' air strikes targeting 'identified terrorist locations' along the Jilli axis of Borno State on Saturday. However, the Air Force has not officially confirmed that the market was struck or provided any details regarding casualties resulting from the operation. The location of the incident is a focal point of the protracted Boko Haram insurgency, which has resulted in the displacement of over two million people and the loss of thousands of lives. The Air Force's statement further clarified that the subsequent strikes on Saturday were intended to target fleeing militants and regrouping cells attempting to take advantage of the challenging terrain.\Various sources have provided differing accounts regarding the number of casualties. Citing Lawan Zanna Nur Geidam, a councillor from Yobe's Geidam district, along with three residents and a representative from an international humanitarian agency, Reuters reported that a minimum of 200 people were killed in the attack. Geidam stated that the event was incredibly devastating and that the injured individuals were transported to hospitals situated in both Yobe and Borno states. Nigerian news outlets, including the Sun and Punch, have cited sources indicating that 10 people lost their lives, while several others suffered injuries. Conversely, the Daily Trust newspaper reported an eyewitness account suggesting that at least 56 people died, with an additional 14 individuals hospitalized. The weekly market, as reported by the Daily Trust, typically attracts a significant number of traders and buyers from nearby communities. In a statement released on Facebook on Sunday, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency announced that it had received 'preliminary reports' of an incident at Jilli Market in the Gubio local government area, 'which reportedly resulted in casualties affecting some marketers.' The agency stated that emergency response mechanisms were immediately deployed, and assessment teams were sent to the area. However, it added that details concerning the nature of the incident and the number of casualties remained unverified.\The government of neighboring Yobe state confirmed that some of its residents, who were present at the market, were affected by the incident. Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam stated on Facebook that individuals from Geidam LGA, which borders Gubio LGA in Borno state, who were attending the Jilli weekly market were among those impacted. An eyewitness provided an account of the events, describing the panic and attempts to seek safety during the attack. Amnesty International's Nigeria branch has condemned the strike, stating that it resulted in the deaths of 'over 100 people.' The organization stated on X, 'Launching air raids is not a legitimate law enforcement method by anyone's standard.' The statement further condemned the 'reckless use of deadly force,' calling it unlawful and outrageous, and highlighting the Nigerian military's alleged disregard for the lives of those it is intended to protect. The northeastern region of Nigeria has witnessed several similar incidents in recent years, wherein military air operations against Islamist insurgents have resulted in the accidental targeting of civilians. This has included incidents in villages, displacement camps, and markets. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges related to the conflict and the imperative for the military to exercise greater care in its operations to avoid civilian casualties. The conflicting reports surrounding the incident and the official silence on the number of casualties point to the complexities of gathering and verifying information in an active conflict zone, as well as the need for independent investigations to determine the full extent of the impact of the strike





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