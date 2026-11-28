City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena urges customers to use official channels for queries. Meanwhile, Malema wins court case gagging Zille on City Power claims, Tshwane signals MKP coalition exit, and a voter survey reveals public sentiment. A Westville waste picker faces cases after a dog attack, raising fairness questions.

In a significant move aimed at restoring order and transparency within the municipal infrastructure, Isaac Mangena, the spokesperson for City Power, has issued a formal and urgent statement to all customers.

The core of this directive is a strong recommendation for citizens to utilize only official and verified channels when logging complaints, raising queries, or escalating issues related to service delivery. This advisory comes at a time when there is a growing concern about the spread of misinformation and unverified claims regarding the operational status of public utilities.

Also read City Power to Reduce Contractor Reliance Amid Outage Crisis

City Power warns against misinformation

By steering users toward legitimate communication pathways, City Power aims to ensure that all reported incidents are addressed through proper administrative protocols, thereby preventing the confusion and chaos that often accompany rumors and unofficial social media reports. The statement underscores the importance of accountability and structured communication in maintaining the integrity of municipal services, urging the public to remain vigilant against misinformation that could hinder effective problem resolution.

Concurrently, the political landscape in South Africa continues to evolve with high-profile legal and coalition developments. In a notable legal update, Julius Malema has secured a court victory that effectively prevents Helen Zille from repeating previous allegations suggesting that City Power had been captured by hostile interests. This legal restraint serves as a check on public discourse, ensuring that claims are substantiated and not merely repeated as political rhetoric.

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Malema wins court case against Zille

Simultaneously, the political alignment in Gauteng is shifting as the Tshwane local government signals a definitive move away from the MKP coalition. This strategic realignment indicates that coalition deals are falling into place, reshaping the political dynamics in the Gauteng metros. These developments highlight the intricate dance of power, legal boundaries, and strategic alliances that define contemporary South African politics, where court rulings and coalition negotiations play pivotal roles in governance.

On a broader societal level, News24 has conducted a comprehensive survey of 5,001 registered voters to gauge public sentiment, identify leading political figures, and determine what issues voters prioritize for fixes. The survey also explores which coalitions South Africans might support in the future, providing a snapshot of the electorate's mood and preferences. Beyond political analysis, social justice issues remain in the spotlight.

News24 survey reveals voter priorities

A tragic incident involving a Westville waste picker who was mauled by three pit bulls has sparked a public debate on fairness and legal equity. The owner of the dogs has opened trespass and assault cases against the waste picker, raising questions about whether both parties deserve a fair hearing in court. This case highlights the complexities of property rights versus the livelihood of informal workers.

Additionally, News24 has launched new technological tools designed to protect whistleblowers, ensuring that individuals who expose wrongdoing can do so with enhanced security and anonymity, further contributing to a more transparent and accountable society.