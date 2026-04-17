City Power Schedules Planned Outage for 28 Johannesburg Suburbs, Addresses Previous Unplanned Incident

City Power Johannesburg is implementing a planned power outage across 28 suburbs for essential network maintenance on April 17, 2026. The announcement comes as the utility also addressed a recent unplanned outage incident at its Inner City Service Delivery Centre, which led to public unrest and arrests. Efforts are underway to restore power to Randjiespark following a transformer repair and the deployment of a generator.

City Power Johannesburg has scheduled a planned power outage affecting numerous suburbs within the city, including Randjiespark and areas serviced by the New Road Substation. This interruption in electricity supply is a necessary measure for routine maintenance and upgrades to the city's electrical network, aimed at ensuring the continued reliability and safety of power distribution.

The maintenance work is slated to take place on Friday, April 17, 2026, with power expected to be out from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Residents and businesses in the affected areas are strongly advised to prepare for this temporary disruption. The specific suburbs impacted by the outage at the Randjiespark Switching Station include Randjiespark itself, Tsessebe Crescent, Suni Avenue, Lechwe Street, and Randjiespark Corporate Park. Simultaneously, the New Road Substation will experience a power interruption affecting Segal, Data Park, Invicta Road, Matuka Close, a portion of 8 Road, Carlswald, New Road, the Fire Station, Holdings 125, Norfolk Road, Monroe Road, Midridge Park, Meadways Mews, Sandridge Village, Van Heerden Drive, and Midrand High School. City Power emphasizes that the restoration of power may occur at any time during the maintenance window, and therefore, all electrical points should be treated as live to prevent any potential hazards. This proactive approach to network maintenance is crucial for preventing more significant and prolonged outages in the future. Separately, but highlighting the challenges City Power faces, an incident occurred at its Inner City Service Delivery Centre (SDC) where an unplanned outage led to public unrest. Despite attempts by City Power to communicate with the community about the situation, angry residents reportedly stormed the centre, causing damage to property. This led to the swift intervention of the police, resulting in the arrest of three suspects. In a related development, City Power has announced the successful repair of the transformer that supplies electricity to the Randjiespark Switching Station. However, the restoration process was hindered by delays in sourcing specialized, high-demand materials. To mitigate the impact on customers, City Power has deployed a generator to provide temporary power to the remaining affected areas in Randjiespark. The technical team is currently assessing the generator's functionality, with plans to commission it to restore power to all customers once its operational status is confirmed. These incidents underscore the complexities involved in maintaining and restoring critical infrastructure under various challenging circumstances





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