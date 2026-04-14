City Power Employee Alleges Extortion and Corruption Syndicate Involving Officials and Journalist

A City Power employee has filed an affidavit detailing years of extortion and harassment by officials, alleging a criminal syndicate operating within the entity that also implicates a senior journalist. The employee claims to have paid R2.6 million since 2020 under threat, and fears for his safety.

A City Power employee has come forward with harrowing allegations of extortion, harassment, and corruption involving several officials and a senior journalist. The employee claims he has been systematically targeted and forced to pay out at least R2.6 million since 2020 due to threats and manipulation of tender processes. The accusations point to a sophisticated criminal syndicate operating within the supply chain department of City Power , as well as connections extending beyond the municipality. The complainant, fearing for his safety and the well-being of his family, has detailed his ordeal in an affidavit, highlighting the lengths the alleged perpetrators have gone to silence him and protect their illicit gains. The case underscores the critical need for robust investigations and protection for whistleblowers in the fight against corruption.

The alleged scheme involves two male officials from the supply chain department and a female described as a “runner”, who has since moved to another municipality. According to the complainant, these individuals, operating as a criminal syndicate, have been manipulating tender processes and targeting successful bidders for extortion. The alleged extortion tactics escalated from threats of professional stagnation to threats of kidnapping the complainant's children and later to death threats when the victim refused to meet their demands. The complainant further alleges that the individuals used a nightclub to launder the proceeds of their crimes and own several residential developments. He claims they live lavishly, with their wives driving expensive cars and their houses built with cash, avoiding any documentation that would expose their corrupt activities. The complainant expressed his fears for his life, stating he is scared and that if he is silenced the truth won't be told. The man sought to come forward with his story, admitting he doesn't have the resources to protect himself, and has a growing suspicion he will be targeted.

City Power has confirmed its awareness of the allegations and is cooperating with investigations by the City of Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) and the Hawks. The entity has also initiated its internal investigation and vowed to take action against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing. One of the male officials is currently suspended for a similar case involving interference with contractors. Another male official is still carrying out his duties and the “runner” resigned after being found defrauding the city of revenue through bypassing a connection at her property. The latest alleged attempt to extort funds occurred in November, when the trio reportedly demanded R1 million to prevent the publication of a damaging news article. When the complainant offered R100,000, he was contacted by the “runner” and told that the news article on him would be “resuscitated” unless he met the R1 million demand. The complainant claims the female told him that the article was in the works and that a journalist would be contacting him. The complainant has a long history with the entity, having worked for City Power for eight years after the entity paid for his electrical engineering studies. The expected meeting between the man and the journalist did not take place, with the whistleblower later responding to questions through his lawyer.





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