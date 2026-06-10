City Power and Eskom dismantle 10 illegal transformers in Kya Sands

A joint operation by City Power and Eskom in Kya Sands, Randburg, resulted in the destruction of four illegal transformers and the removal of six others used for electricity theft.

A joint operation by City Power and Eskom in Kya Sands , Randburg , resulted in the destruction of four illegal transformers and the removal of six others used for electricity theft .

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said four illegal transformers were seized at the Msawawa informal settlement, while another four had to be destroyed on-site because they could not be safely removed. Numerous electrical cables and aluminium conductors used to connect the illegal infrastructure to the city's electricity network were confiscated during the operation.

One suspect was arrested after being found in possession of a transformer that had been used to unlawfully connect to City Power's network and is facing charges related to tampering with essential infrastructure, with more charges expected as investigations continue. The operation highlighted the threat posed by organised criminal syndicates involved in electricity theft. Mangena noted that 13 illegal transformers were removed from the same communities about a year ago, but criminals have since re-established unlawful connections.

The utility mentioned that beyond the financial loss, illegal electricity connections placed immense pressure on the power grid, increasing the risk of outages and damage to critical infrastructure. The utility also warned residents living near the illegal transformers that the danger included electrocution, fires and explosions. City Power acting CEO Charles Tlouane said the operation sent a clear message that the utility would not allow criminal syndicates to undermine critical infrastructure and endanger communities.

He added that what was uncovered in Kya Sands was not merely electricity theft, but organised criminal activity that places lives at risk and threatens the stability of the electricity network. City Power said it would continue conducting intelligence-driven operations to remove illegal infrastructure and prosecute those responsible. Residents have been urged to report illegal electricity connections and suspicious activities through the utility's anti-fraud hotline on 0800 002 587 or 011 490 7553





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City Power Eskom Kya Sands Randburg Electricity Theft Illegal Transformers

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