City of Tshwane concerned about sinkholes, lack of funds, and Rand Water pipe burst fears

The City of Tshwane is facing challenges with sinkholes, a lack of funds to rehabilitate them, and concerns about a potential Rand Water pipe burst causing fatalities. Deputy mayor Eugene Modise expressed his fears and called for an oversight visit to resolve the issue.

The City of Tshwane is concerned about the number of sinkholes in Centurion, but says it doesn't have enough money to rehabilitate them. Deputy mayor Eugene Modise described some of them as scary and called for an oversight visit to resolve the issue.

National government must help fix the sinkholes because it has the budget. Tshwane deputy mayor fears a Rand Water pipe burst could cause fatalities. Annual shack fires expose crisis at Pretoria informal settlements. Categorisation is a problem; it's a disaster, he added





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City Of Tshwane Sinkholes Lack Of Funds Rand Water Pipe Burst Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise Annual Shack Fires Pretoria Informal Settlements Categorisation Oversight Visit National Government Rand Water Sinkhole Task Team

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