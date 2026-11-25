Newly elected councillors in Ekurhuleni will be sworn in on Wednesday at the Germiston Civic Centre, with a proposed coalition set to give the ANC the mayorship and ActionSA the deputy mayoralty.

The City of Ekurhuleni is expected to elect a new crop of political leaders into office on Wednesday, with the ANC set to take the mayorship and ActionSA to take the deputy.

Newly elected councillors will gather at the Germiston Civic Centre, where they will be sworn into office before electing a mayor, speaker and council whip to lead the city. The leadership elections come after no political party secured an outright majority in the 224-seat council, forcing parties to negotiate coalition arrangements to establish a governing administration. The DA emerged as the largest party with 66 seats, followed by the ANC with 59 and ActionSA with 40.

Also read Joburg Set For A Mashaba Mayoralty As ActionSA, ANC, MK And EFF Unite

ANC ActionSA Coalition Negotiations Continue

A party needs at least 113 seats to command a majority and govern alone. Under a proposed coalition arrangement that is still awaiting final negotiations and signatures, the ANC would lead Ekurhuleni, while ActionSA would take the deputy mayoralty. An insider said: We are on the verge of signing an agreement on how we are going to run Gauteng. We are just left with smaller issues to iron out because remember it is not about us but the people.

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ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said negotiations are in their final stages, with parties expected to wrap up their agreements ahead of the inaugural council sitting. He said: I think, overall, all the parties we have been talking to over the last two weeks. It looks like all systems go for tomorrow in Ekurhuleni.

If the agreements are finalised, the 113-seat council is also expected to elect a deputy mayor, a new position that ActionSA mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo is expected to take up. Meanwhile, municipal manager Kagiso Lerutla, who is facing corruption charges, is expected to preside over the sitting. While councillors are expected to be sworn in, the election of the mayor, speaker and chief whip could be delayed if parties fail to finalise their agreements in time.

Councillors Sworn In As Leadership Remains Unclear

The newly elected councillors in Ekurhuleni are expected to be sworn in this morning, but it remains unclear whether the metro will also get its new political leadership. The political jockeying is coming down to the wire, with parties still working to get the numbers needed to form the next administration.

Coalition talks led by the ANC and ActionSA appear to be gaining traction, raising the possibility that the DA could be left out of government despite winning the most seats. Ekurhuleni's 224 council seats are divided equally between 112 ward councillors, directly elected by residents, and 112 proportional representation councillors allocated through party lists.

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ActionSA Weighs Options Against DA In Tshwane

The DA and ActionSA recently struck a six-party coalition deal in Nelson Mandela Bay, but that agreement came against a different political backdrop in Gauteng, where relations between ActionSA and the DA appear to be more complicated. ActionSA and the DA are also battling for Tshwane. ActionSA is weighing an ANC-backed coalition involving the EFF and MK Party in Tshwane after rejecting the DA proposal to support Nasiphi Moya as mayor.

In addition, ActionSA has formed a coalition with the Patriotic Alliance and ANC in Laingsburg, securing the mayoral position and leaving the DA out of the municipal government.