City of Cape Town Invests R85 Million in Pre-Winter Readiness Interventions

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate has invested more than R85 million in 12 critical pre-winter readiness interventions across the metro to reduce flood risks and improve the quality of water.

The City of Cape Town 's Water and Sanitation Directorate has invested more than R85 million in 12 critical pre-winter readiness interventions across the metro to reduce flood risks and improve the quality of water.

Intensive maintenance operations have begun ahead of the rainy season, including the removal of vegetation, silt, and litter, along with dredging operations using excavators and bulldozers to remove accumulated sediment deposits and restore channel capacity. The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, urged residents to make use of refuse collection services and disposal facilities to help keep waterways clear and functional during winter.

Erosion protection works are currently underway at the Maitland Cemetery Canal to prevent the stormwater channel from eroding and safeguarding the surrounding infrastructure. Dredging works are in progress from Sandown to Link Road, and from Berkshire to Waterville in Bloubergstrand, while the removal of alien vegetation, the cutting, cleaning, and clearing of litter and sludge has taken place from the Eastern parts of Sandown to Parklands Main Road.

Along the Brommersvlei River in Constansia, gabions and reno river mattresses were installed to control erosion during severe weather conditions. Construction work on the spillway at Lisbon Pond in Durbanville is underway to ensure the pond can safely and effectively discharge water during periods of heavy rainfall. Cleaning operations are also being conducted along the canal in Kuils River/Stikland, from Botterlary Road to the railway line along the R300.

The work includes cutting long grass, removing debris, and clearing alien vegetation to improve flow and ensure optimal functioning of the river inlets and the canal system. Construction and repair work have already been completed along the Hibiscus Canal on the Mosselbank River Tributary in Wellington Road. Similar cleaning and dredging operations have also been conducted along the Macassar corridor, from Mandela Road to Mountain Rose in Firgrove.

These interventions ensure the system functions as designed and help prevent flooding caused by blockages from vegetation and debris. Councillor Badroodien concluded that these efforts are continuous to address the illegal dumping in canals and counter the flooding impacts caused by the infilling of ponds and encroachments by informal structures to improve the overall stormwater flow





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Cape Town Water And Sanitation Directorate Flood Risks Pre-Winter Readiness Interventions Stormwater Flow

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