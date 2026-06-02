City Appeals for Water Conservation as Reservoir Pressures Persist

Despite overall stabilisation of metro water systems, several reservoirs remain under pressure, causing intermittent supply. The city urges residents to use water sparingly to aid recovery, having withdrawn emergency tankers.

The city has announced that while the majority of water systems across the metropolitan area are stabilising following recent infrastructure maintenance, several key reservoirs continue to operate under significant pressure.

This ongoing strain has resulted in intermittent water supply and low pressure for many communities, particularly those situated in low-lying areas. Municipal spokesperson, Thembi Mashigo, has issued a strong appeal to all residents to drastically reduce their water consumption during this critical recovery period. The city has formally withdrawn the additional external water tankers that were strategically deployed to assist affected neighborhoods during the maintenance shutdown.

Operations teams are now actively balancing the network to optimise flow and support the gradual restoration of normal service. Residents are specifically urged to use water sparingly, especially in vulnerable zones, to allow reservoirs to rebuild sufficient supply and ensure water can effectively reach higher-lying communities that are often the last to recover. The city extends its gratitude to the public for their patience and cooperation as engineers work to fully stabilise the system.

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Water Supply Reservoir Pressure Conservation Infrastructure Maintenance Municipal Services Thembi Mashigo Water Tankers Low Pressure Intermittent Supply Metro Water System

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