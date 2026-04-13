The Justice Department confirms the Deputy Justice Minister's sole South African citizenship, refuting dual citizenship claims. The clarification comes in response to reports linked to the dismissal of John Steenhuisen's former chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, and political statements from the Capitalist Party of South Africa.

The Justice Department has firmly stated that the Deputy Justice Minister, whose identity is not explicitly mentioned, is a South Africa n citizen and has never possessed nor sought citizenship in any country other than South Africa . This clarification was issued in response to reports circulating over the weekend, which alleged that several government officials, including the Deputy Justice Minister, were dual citizens.

The reports originated from Carel Crafford, the legal representative of Roman Cabanac, the former chief of staff to Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen. Cabanac was dismissed from his position in June of the previous year, reportedly due to his inability to secure security clearance because of his dual citizenship, holding citizenship from both France and South Africa.

Justice Ministry spokesperson Terence Manase provided a detailed response, firmly denying the claims of dual citizenship against the Deputy Minister. Manase stated that the Deputy Minister is a South African citizen and has never held citizenship in any other country. Furthermore, he added that the Deputy Minister was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, to South African diplomats.

Manase cited information from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which states that children born in the United States to accredited foreign diplomatic officers do not automatically acquire US citizenship under the 14th Amendment, as they are not considered 'born... subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.'

The context surrounding these citizenship allegations also involves the dismissal of Cabanac and political commentary from other figures. The Capitalist Party of South Africa, a political party in South Africa, is mentioned in connection to the unfolding situation. A member of the party, whose name is not stated in the provided text, made a statement regarding the role of black individuals within the liberal political landscape.

The statement was a response to Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane's explanation for leaving the Democratic Alliance (DA) as explained in his book. The Capitalist Party member made statements asserting their belief that a liberal party cannot be led by black people. Furthermore, the member allegedly referred to black people using the term 'Bantu people,' adding more fuel to the controversy.

Before Cabanac's dismissal, pressure was reportedly mounting on Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen to reconsider the appointment of Cabanac, who is a controversial podcaster. Steenhuisen defended his appointment, citing Cabanac's qualifications, including a law degree (LLB) and relevant experience.

This entire situation underscores the complex interplay between citizenship, political affiliations, and security clearances within the South African government. The Justice Department’s swift response demonstrates its commitment to upholding transparency regarding the citizenship of its officials.

The allegations of dual citizenship have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest and adherence to security protocols, particularly in sensitive government roles. The dismissal of Cabanac, due to his dual citizenship, further highlights the critical importance of these considerations.

The political commentary from the Capitalist Party member introduces another layer of complexity. It adds a layer of racial and political discourse to the narrative, raising sensitive questions about the suitability of certain individuals to lead political movements and their views on inclusivity. This interplay underscores the inherent complexities involved in navigating the legal, political, and social dynamics.

This case highlights how allegations and political commentary can potentially intersect and affect public opinion and the credibility of the individuals involved. The case highlights the importance of upholding accountability and integrity within government structures, particularly when it concerns sensitive issues like citizenship and security clearances.





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Citizenship South Africa Justice Department Political Controversy John Steenhuisen

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