Citizens' concerns about municipal governance and skills shortage in North West

The news text discusses the citizens' growing concerns about municipal governance and the skills shortage in the North West. It highlights the findings of a briefing by the auditor-general of South Africa on the 2024/25 audit outcomes and governance challenges affecting JB Marks, the City of Matlosana, and Ditsobotla local municipalities.

Waste in a corridor between houses in Zone 12, Sebokeng. The author writes many citizens are asking the same question: what is happening to our municipalities?fail, refuse accumulates and infrastructure projects stall midway through completion.

Increasingly, many citizens are asking the same question: what is happening to our municipalities? Recently, I read about a briefing presented to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by the auditor-general of South Africa on the 2024/25 audit outcomes and governance challenges affecting JB Marks, the City of Matlosana and Ditsobotla local municipalities. The findings painted a deeply troubling picture of governance instability, weak financial controls, stalled infrastructure projects, deteriorating wastewater systems,and severe failures in accountability.

It made me realise that perhaps we are no longer asking the right questions





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Municipalities Audit Outcomes Governance Challenges Citizens' Concerns North West Skills Shortage University Graduates Professionalising The Public Service Depoliticising The Public Service Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects Wastewater Systems Accountants Engineers Scientists Planners Public Administrators Legal Professionals Technologists Graduates Research Outputs Community Engagement Initiatives Accountability Institutional Stability Political Interference Service Delivery Failures Infrastructure Projects

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