South African Council of Churches general secretary Mzwandile Molo led prayers at the Mlambo-Ngcuka family home in Morningside, Johannesburg, urging relatives not to let public admiration overshadow their personal loss of a mother and wife. President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, November 28 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that late former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, November 28 2026.

Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 2pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Sandton. Tributes continue to pour in for the former deputy president following her death. South African Council of Churches general secretary Mzwandile Molo led a prayer service at the Mlambo-Ngcuka family home in Morningside, Johannesburg, on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

Also read South Africa Mourns Trailblazer Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Molo Urges Family To Remember Personal Loss

He urged the family not to allow the country's admiration of her public achievements to overshadow the personal loss of a mother and wife. He said the family should remember that before she became a prominent political figure, she was the person they loved and shared their lives with. Molo said, Don't allow our hero worshipping of her to make you lose the depth of the love you have with her.

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Always remember, before she was deputy president of the country, ubesisthandwa sakho, meaning she was your beloved. Mlambo-Ngcuka's death has met with an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, religious figures and the public. Addressing her husband, family and loved ones, Molo acknowledged the difficult transition from having her physically present to learning to live with her absence.

He said, It is with a heavy heart that one comes to spend time with you as you journey through this difficult moment, of transitioning from a life of a constant love present to a life of physical absence that you have to find yourselves journeying into because of the loss of your mother, because of the loss of your wife. Molo recounted the moment he learnt of her death, saying he initially struggled to believe the news.

Molo Recounts Disbelief After Receiving News

He received a message from Bridget Motsepe sharing the announcement from the Presidency in the early hours of Saturday. He said, In disbelief, oblivious to the hour, without thinking, I called Bishop Malusi and I think the time was after 11 at night. And he did not answer. He then tried to contact Mlambo-Ngcuka's husband, who initially did not answer his call.

Molo said he was hoping the news was not true. He said, A part of me was wishing that it's an AI-generated message, that somebody is playing a nasty game and a nasty game that I was prepared to be angry with but I was more willing to live with it than to live with the truth of the message. Mlambo-Ngcuka's husband eventually responded with a brief confirmation.

Molo reflected on how easily people resort to familiar words of condolence when confronted with death but said Mlambo-Ngcuka's passing had affected him personally. He said he had struggled to process the loss while preparing for a talk with Lutheran church leaders, reflecting on her contribution to the country and the international community. He cautioned against remembering her only as a former deputy president, a UN figure or a celebrated public personality. He said, She is a mother to somebody.

Molo Reminds Public She Was A Mother And Wife

She is a wife to somebody. This is not a mere figure of imagination, this is not an icon to celebrate. There's not somebody that we are going to jump up and down as if she is part of Shakespeare. Molo said the family had shared moments of pain and joy with Mlambo-Ngcuka that the public could never fully understand.

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He said, In this moment it is not a mere loss of somebody who is a story, is part of a great story. It is a loss of somebody whom you've shared a bed with. Whom you've shared moments of pain with. Whom you've shared glorious moments of joy with.

It's a mother in whose bosom you know the very same truth. Using a Xhosa expression about a mother's unconditional love and care, Molo described the relationship between a mother and her child as one in which love transcends mistakes, shame and vulnerability. He said a mother does not abandon her child even when they have made mistakes but instead helps them recover and restores their dignity.

Molo Reflects On Mlambo-Ngcuka Legacy Using Gibran

Molo also reflected on Mlambo-Ngcuka's legacy, drawing on the writings of Lebanese-American poet and writer Khalil Gibran to describe a life devoted to love, beauty and standing up for the vulnerable. Adapting Gibran's reflections on mourning and the pursuit of equality, he said Mlambo-Ngcuka's life was an example of how one person's commitment to humanity could be more meaningful than decades of public glory.

He said, One life devoted to the pursuit of beauty and love is worth a full century of glory given by the frightened weak for the strong. Molo said her life challenged society to look beyond material possessions and recognise the importance of dignity, compassion and humanity. He said, We are gathered here today because in the life of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, we are confronted by a life devoted to the pursuit of beauty and love.

Tributes continue to pour in for the former deputy president following her death. President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that she will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, November 28 2026. Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 2pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Sandton.