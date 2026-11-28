The Christian Men's Ministry of the Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa delivered a formal memorandum to police in Tembisa, demanding urgent action on gender-based violence following a spike in femicide cases in Ekurhuleni.

Leaders from the Christian Men's Ministry of the Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa marched to a police station in Tembisa on the East Rand to deliver a formal memorandum addressing the crisis of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide ( GBVF). The delegation, led by President Peter Mokoto, presented their demands directly to authorities in an effort to compel immediate intervention in the protection of women and children across the region.

Direct Appeal For Urgent Protective Measures

The primary objective of this visit was to present a document outlining specific calls for corrective measures and stricter enforcement against perpetrators of gender-based violence. Peter Mokoto emphasized that the group's stance is straightforward and unwavering, stating that they intend to support all initiatives related to GBVF while simultaneously demanding that the justice system bring offenders to book without delay.

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Mokoto clarified that the memorandum serves as a comprehensive record of their concerns and pledges. He noted that the men present at the station, along with the broader membership of the church, are actively giving their pledge to combat violence. This action is framed not merely as a symbolic gesture but as a commitment to ongoing engagement with the issue at a structural level within their institutions.

Response To Recent Femicide Statistics

The urgency of this demonstration is driven by alarming statistics from the Ekurhuleni metro area, where twelve women were murdered between July and September this year. The bodies of these victims were discovered dumped in various locations throughout the region, sparking outrage and prompting calls for a more robust security response from community leaders and religious organizations alike.

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These recent tragedies have highlighted a critical failure in the current protective frameworks for vulnerable women in Gauteng. The Christian Men's Ministry asserts that the frequency and brutality of these killings necessitate an immediate shift in how the police and judicial systems handle such cases, moving from reactive measures to proactive prevention and strict accountability.

Long-Term Activism And Community Pledges

President Peter Mokoto made it clear that this memorandum delivery is just the beginning of a sustained campaign against GBVF. He explicitly rejected the notion that the group's efforts are limited to the traditional sixteen days of activism, declaring that they are committed to daily vigilance and advocacy for the next 366 days and beyond.

The strategy involves integrating these anti-violence pledges into the daily routines of individual churches, branches, and communities. Mokoto stated that the movement will extend into homes and local neighborhoods, ensuring that the message of zero tolerance for violence against women and children permeates every level of society.

Sustained Pressure On Law Enforcement

By delivering this memorandum directly to the Tembisa police station, the Christian Men's Ministry aims to establish a direct line of communication and accountability with law enforcement officials. The group intends to monitor the implementation of the corrective measures they have requested, ensuring that promises made by authorities are translated into tangible results on the ground.

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This initiative underscores the growing role of religious and civic organizations in filling the gaps left by traditional security structures. As the community prepares for continued activism, the focus remains on maintaining pressure on the government to prioritize the safety of women and children in Gauteng and to ensure that those responsible for GBVF are held fully accountable under the law.