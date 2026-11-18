Chris Pappas was re-elected unopposed for a second term as uMngeni Mayor after the DA secured 61 percent of the vote. He vows to build on progress, fight for service delivery, and challenge other government tiers in court if they fail their mandates.

Chris Pappas has begun his second term as mayor of uMngeni Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal after being re-elected unopposed during the municipality's inaugural council meeting last week.

He vows to build on the municipality's progress and deliver on promises made to residents, saying the Democratic Alliance's majority will provide greater stability to advance economic development and service delivery plans. In the recent local government elections on 4 November, the DA secured 61 percent of the vote, retaining its majority in uMngeni. The party captured 15 of the 25 council seats and notably won all four black township wards. Pappas is the DA's only mayor in KwaZulu-Natal.

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Majority Brings Stability And Certainty For Investors

Pappas said the party had a clear plan and a solid foundation to build on, adding that the majority would make it easier to implement its vision. He said, We have a plan. We have a solid foundation, and we have a vision as well. He said the majority would bring stability and certainty not only to municipal administrators and councillors but also to investors looking for opportunities in the area.

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Having a majority brings a lot of stability and certainty, not just to the administrators, the officials of the municipality, but to council policy-wise, and also to investors, people who are looking to find places to grow their factories, or to retire, or whatever it might be, he said. This stability could help stimulate economic growth and create more opportunities for residents.

Pappas said his second term would allow him to apply lessons learnt during his first term, including mistakes and challenges he encountered. He said, I think that's the whole thing about experience as a second-term mayor, is that you really hit the ground running. He is looking forward to building on opportunities created previously while implementing those lessons. He outlined a comprehensive five-year strategy focused on housing, job creation, and holding other tiers of government accountable.

Reelection Mandate Driven By Service Delivery Trust

Pappas celebrated his re-election as a mandate driven by service delivery and public trust rather than traditional political loyalties. He noted that South African voters are maturing and moving beyond historical racial voting lines, pointing out that the ANC received only 14 percent of the local vote and the MK Party performed poorly in the area. Despite the significant majority, Pappas emphasized that the victory is not a reason for complacency.

He views the increased support as motivation to stretch municipal budgets further, address potholes, and hold his administration to a higher standard of accountability. He also framed inward migration to the area not as a burden, but as a positive indicator that residents see hope and opportunity in uMngeni. Addressing service delivery challenges, Pappas acknowledged ongoing electricity supply issues in Hilton and water and sanitation failures in informal settlements like Nottingham Road.

Because uMngeni is a small, grade-three municipality with constitutionally limited powers, he announced a confrontational strategy: the municipality will challenge national and provincial governments, as well as state-owned entities, in court if they fail to execute their mandates. He specifically called out the district municipality, previously run by the ANC and now a coalition, for its failures in water and sanitation delivery. A major pillar of Pappas's second term is the eradication of informal settlements, which he described as subhuman.

Confrontational Strategy To Challenge Government Mandates In Court

While Johannesburg counterpart Helen Zille has suggested that informal settlements are here to stay, Pappas firmly rejected this notion. He clarified that land availability is not the issue in the rural municipality; rather, the challenge lies in affordability and avoiding apartheid-era spatial planning. To solve this, the municipality is working with national and provincial departments of public works to transfer unused government land located near urban centers and work opportunities.

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Once transferred, these sites will be used for infill housing projects. Pappas also aims to create market conditions that encourage the private sector to build affordable rental accommodations. On immigration, Pappas acknowledged that while it is not strictly a local government competency, he intends to act as a political champion on the ground.

He plans to coordinate the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs, and foreign consulates to enforce the law, noting that a major immigration operation is already planned for the area. Pappas observed that the national political narrative has shifted from blaming white monopoly capital to targeting foreign nationals.

Root Cause Of Tension Is Lack Of Local Opportunities

However, he stressed that the root cause of tension is a lack of local opportunities. He maintained that while South Africa belongs to all, the country must enforce the rule of law, ensuring that all residents have proper documentation and valid work permits.

Finally, addressing law and order, Pappas referenced the recent mass killings in Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg. He warned that lawlessness and chaos breed such extreme violence and organized crime. To prevent this, he reiterated that the ultimate solution lies in economic growth, infrastructure development, and job creation. Reaffirming his economic commitments, Pappas highlighted his administration's goal to support the creation of 2,000 net new jobs and provide training opportunities for 1,000 people over the next five years.

He said his second term would allow him to hit the ground running and build on the opportunities created during the previous term while implementing lessons from the past.