Chaos and political tensions marked the 33rd anniversary of Chris Hani's assassination in Ekurhuleni. The Hani family's absence and a visible rift between the ANC and SACP dominated the event, revealing deep-seated disagreements and challenges in honoring the legacy of the slain leader.

The commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of Chris Hani 's assassination in Ekurhuleni was marred by significant disruptions and political infighting. The event, intended to honor the life and legacy of the anti-apartheid revolutionary, was overshadowed by the absence of the Hani family, who reportedly declined to participate due to the Ekurhuleni municipality's role in the organization of the event.

This development highlighted a growing divide within the political landscape, particularly between the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP), both of which were intimately connected to Hani's life and struggle. The absence of the family cast a pall over the proceedings, forcing a reevaluation of the event's purpose and impact, and raising questions about the future of the relationship between key political actors and the Hani family





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Chris Hani ANC SACP Ekurhuleni Commemoration Political Tensions Family Absence Assassination

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