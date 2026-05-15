Choreographed by Angela Revie, Mzansi Ballet's newest showcase explores dancers' personal journeys to shaping creative expression. 'Michael' biopic fever continues.

The news includes information on the performances of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical', the debut of a new ballet production by Mzansi Ballet Junior Company, and the national buzz surrounding the 'Michael' biopic. The description highlights the themes of identity and personal journeys driving creative expression in each performance.

Christopher Jaftha as Edward Lewis with Leah Mari as Vivian Ward in 'Pretty Woman: The Musical', Numerous glowing reviews for 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' have flooded social media since its debut at Montecasino's Teatro.

The production boasts a brilliant ensemble led by Leah Mari as Vivian Ward and Thuto Lesedi Gaassenwe portraying Kit De Luca, Vivian's closest friend, and Tiaan Rautenbach, who takes on the dual responsibilities of the hotel and store manager as Happy Man. Drawing inspiration from the iconic '90s cinematic romance, the story follows the unlikely connection between Vivian, a spirited call girl, and Edward, a sophisticated entrepreneur.

After Edward enlists her as his companion for several high-profile social gatherings, an unexpected attraction develops. However, their budding relationship faces significant hurdles as their vastly different lifestyles collide. The production features a vibrant and emotionally resonant score that masterfully evokes the story's energy, glamour and romance. This dynamic music was composed by rock icon Bryan Adams.

The limited-run show also touches on themes of identity. This artistic venture features choreography by celebrated South African Prima Ballerina Angela Revie in partnership with renowned Mexican guest artist Jorge Wade. The performance delves into the dancers' own backgrounds highlighting the ways their unique life journeys shape and enhance their creative expression





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