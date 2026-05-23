Chomee Makes Comeback with Catchy World Cup Track 'Kwaito': Singer Surprises South Africans with Anthem for Bafana Bafana's FIFA Bid

Chomee, a South African singer and former Klau rhythm dance queen, has made a triumphant return with a powerful anthem 'Kwaito' to celebrate Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup bid. The song is a culmination of a decade-long break for the artist, who has always been deeply passionate about football and the country. With its upbeat dance moves and patriotic fervor, 'Kwaito' is a must-listen for any football fan and dedicated Chomee fan.

Chomee , the former Kwaito dance queen, has emerged with a comeback single dedicated to Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup bid. After a decade-long hiatus, Thulisile Madihlaba, aka Chomee , released her track and music video, showcasing her energetic dance moves and patriotism.

She is seen waving the South African flag and donning the Bafana Bafana shirt in the video. The track is a representation of Chomee's excitement for South Africa's opportunity to participate in the World Cup for the first time in over a decade. With her previous album, 'Fly The Flag,' released during South Africa's hosting of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, it is clear that Chomee has dedicated her career to the sport and the country.

Fans and football enthusiasts can expect a vibrant and passionate performance from Chomee, as she brings back the Kwaito style and liveliness to the FIFA World Cup





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Chomee Kwaito Dance Queen Catchy Track Environmental Theme FIFA World Cup Qualification Kwaito Music Patriotism South Africa Soccer-Themed Album

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