Chocolate's Sweet Shift: How Health Trends and Market Pressures Are Reshaping the Industry

Tiger Brands is scaling back on large chocolate slabs due to declining profitability, highlighting a broader shift toward healthier snacking. Explore how changing consumer tastes, price volatility, and corporate dynamics are reshaping the chocolate business.

The chocolate industry is experiencing a significant shift as consumer preferences move towards healthier snacking options, impacting traditional products like large chocolate slabs. Tiger Brands has announced plans to sell the equipment used for producing Beacon chocolates and sweets, while retaining its bar products.

The company confirmed that larger chocolate slabs have been very unprofitable for some time, with assorted chocolates and Easter Eggs also losing money. The immediate trigger for financial pressure was a sharp spike in cocoa prices about 18 months ago, but the longer-term driver is the growing demand for healthier products.

This trend is evident across multiple categories, including lower volumes of regular beer and a slow decline in the wine market, while zero-alcohol beer and healthier snacks like energy bars are gaining ground. In this evolving market, smaller chocolate bars remain profitable because they align with the trend toward portion control and occasional indulgence. A TV Bar, for example, is positioned as an affordable R15 treat, whereas purchasing a whole slab for personal consumption is now considered excessive.

The larger slabs, often associated with sharing or gifting, are losing their appeal as consumers become more health-conscious. This shift is not just about price but about changing lifestyles, where people seek snacks that fit into a balanced diet, even if those snacks contain a small amount of chocolate for flavor. The story of Beyers Chocolates illustrates the broader challenges.

While the loss of a Woolworths contract was a blow, the real collapse came after Checkers recalled products due to defects, forcing Beyers to resupply and straining its finances. Its lender, Absa, then called in the loans. This sequence shows that Beyers' failure cannot be solely attributed to Woolworths.

Moreover, Tiger Brands' perspective-that smaller bars represent the future-suggests the market for large slabs and certain traditional products is shrinking. Woolworths, understanding its clientele, has quickly filled the gap with alternative chocolates, reinforcing the direction of the market. Chocolate holds deep cultural and emotional significance, tied to celebrations, gifts, and childhood memories. Historically, it has been a staple treat for thousands of years, much like beer, and it is unlikely to disappear entirely.

However, the industry is likely to enter a new phase where consumption of pure chocolate decreases, and competition intensifies around products that incorporate chocolate as a component within healthier snack formats. The ability to innovate with such hybrid products will determine which companies thrive as the market continues to evolve





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Chocolate Healthier Snacking Tiger Brands Beyers Woolworths Cocoa Prices Consumer Trends Slab Bars Portion Control

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