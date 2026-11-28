Chippa United secured a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, extending Chiefs' winless run to five league matches and moving Chippa up to seventh place.

Chippa United produced a businesslike performance at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Betway Premiership. The win extended Chiefs' winless run in the league to five games, a stretch that includes three draws and two losses.

Chippa's three points lifted them to seventh spot, overtaking Stellenbosch FC who beat TS Galaxy 1-0 on Friday night. For Chippa, it was also their first home league win of the season in Gqeberha. Kaizer Chiefs entered the match high on confidence after an impressive win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout semi-final. Coach Fernando Da Cruz rewarded those strong performances by handing Elias Mokwana his first full start.

Also read Elias Mokwana Vows Full Commitment to Kaizer Chiefs Ahead of Chippa United Clash

Da Cruz also kept faith in Wandile Duba up front despite his missed opportunities against Sundowns. Duba struggled to make an impact before being substituted in the 66th minute. Chiefs dominated possession in defence and midfield, with Rushwin Dortley showcasing his Bafana Bafana pedigree with a commanding defensive display after his own long layoff. Chippa United coach Brandon Truter started the match with most of his key players.

Advertisement

Chippa United Take Early Lead

Stanley Nwabali was between the sticks, with Abbubaker Mobara and Kaketso Majadibodu marshalling the defence. In midfield, Truter deployed captain Goodman Mosele and Tshepang Makara. The attack featured Justice Figareido, Azola Tsobeni, Sirgio Kammies and Azola Matrose. Chippa took the lead after 33 minutes when Matrose got the better of advancing Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for his second of the season.

The goal came after a delightful attacking move. Alert Mosele turned possession in the midfield and quickly laid the ball in the path of composed Kammies, who released Matrose to put the ball in the empty net. Chippa could have capitalised earlier had Kammies converted his chances in the first half. Chiefs pushed hard for an equaliser before the break without success.

Chiefs came back from the break with more purpose. In one of their attacks, they were denied the equaliser by Nwabali, who stretched at full length in the air to parry away Vilakazi's free kick to safety after 64 minutes. Da Cruz played his first cards from the bench after 66 minutes when attackers Duba and Vilakazi made way for Mduduzi Shabalala and Langelihle Phili.

Substitutions Impact Second Half

Truter responded by replacing Kammies and Tsobeni with Ibrahim Bance and Ntuthuko Mlotshwa as they looked to consolidate their lead. The hosts had a golden opportunity to put the game to bed after 83 minutes when Mlotshwa rattled the upright following a delightful cross from Matrose.

Advertisement

However, Mlotshwa, who was under pressure from Rushwin Dortley, ballooned the ball over the crossbar with Petersen to beat. Chippa weathered late pressure to claim the win, leaving Chiefs with plenty to ponder. The result leaves Kaizer Chiefs fifth in the standings with 14 points from ten matches. They are now 14 points behind log-leaders Orlando Pirates and eight away from third-placed AmaZulu.

Kaizer Chiefs Continental Hopes

Chiefs failed to progress to the group stages of the Confederation Cup and will have to improve significantly to achieve their mission of returning to continental football next season. It is not impossible but it's going to be difficult for them to finish in the top two and qualify for the Champions League. Their realistic chance of continental football next season is the Confederation Cup.

They will have to turn their fortunes around dramatically in the coming weeks and overtake AmaZulu and Milford FC above while keeping Stellenbosch FC, Durban City and Kruger United below them at bay. Amakhosi will feel hard done by the result as they search for crucial momentum ahead of their upcoming Carling Knockout final against Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 12.

Chiefs Face Pirates In Final

It also means Chiefs will arrive at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday for the final on the back of a loss. Pirates, meanwhile, are away to Simba SC in the Champions League on Sunday in Tanzania. Chiefs will need to rediscover their form quickly ahead of the cup final in two weeks.