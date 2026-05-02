Chip Savings: Delicious Alternatives to Beat Rising Prices

Facing soaring potato chip prices? Discover affordable and flavourful alternatives that won't break the bank, including Chrispy's, Spokies, Go-Slows, Flyers, and Kaizer Chiefs chips.

The escalating cost of potato chips , nearing R30 per bag for premium brands, is causing a stir among snack enthusiasts. This price hike, compounded by years of shrinkflation, is prompting consumers to reconsider their loyalties and explore more affordable alternatives.

While some retailers attempt to soften the blow with temporary promotions, these often prove deceptive, ultimately leading to even higher prices. The good news is that a world of delicious and budget-friendly options exists, waiting to be discovered. A recent exploration revealed several brands offering exceptional value and flavour without compromising on quality. One standout is a brand offering significant savings – almost R10 cheaper than established names – while delivering a superior snacking experience.

Their tomato sauce flavour is particularly noteworthy, boasting a robust and satisfying taste. Beyond tomato sauce, their cheese and onion, regular cheese, and salt and vinegar varieties all maintain a premium quality.

However, the real revelation is their Chrispy’s Masala chips, a spicy delight that will invigorate your taste buds. Importantly, these chips are not overly oily, a common concern with lesser-known brands. This brand has the potential to become a new favourite as its distribution expands. Another contender is Spokies, a maize snack originally exclusive to the Western Cape, now gaining popularity in Gauteng.

The Sweet Chilli Boo flavour is a standout, offering a unique and enjoyable taste. For those seeking a different texture, Go-Slows, also from the same manufacturer (Truda snacks), provide a flavourful and satisfying nak-snack experience, particularly the spicy BBQ variety. Truda also produces Flyers, a puffed corn snack with a surprisingly bold flavour. The resurgence of Kaizer Chiefs chips is also a welcome development.

Currently available on special for under R20, these chips offer exceptional value and taste, with flavours like hot BBQ and tomato sauce proving particularly popular. The key takeaway is that consumers no longer need to sacrifice quality or flavour to save money on their favourite snacks. Exploring alternatives to well-known brands can unlock a world of delicious and affordable options.

In a market where penny-wise and pound-foolish doesn't apply, making a smart switch can significantly benefit your wallet and your taste buds. The availability of these alternatives demonstrates that enjoying a satisfying snack doesn't have to break the bank, and in many cases, can even lead to a more enjoyable experience





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Potato Chips Snacks Affordable Snacks Shrinkflation Food Prices Budget-Friendly Chrispy's Spokies Go-Slows Flyers Kaizer Chiefs Chips

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