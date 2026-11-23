An anonymous state-affiliated social media report says an administrative official surnamed Ma was recruited abroad by a foreign spy agency and sent over 100 intelligence reports, 35 of them later deemed state secrets, earning more than one million yuan. He received a death sentence with confiscation of all personal property.

China has sentenced an official in its central apparatus to death for leaking state secrets to a foreign country, according to an anonymised report published on Monday by a state-affiliated social media account.

The account, Baomiguan, is overseen by China's national administration of state secrets protection. It said an administrative official identified only by his surname Ma was recruited by a foreign spy agency while serving abroad. After returning to China, Ma allegedly sent out over 100 intelligence reports at his handler's direction. The post said 35 of those items were later deemed state secrets.

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Chinese Official Receives Death Penalty

The operation was described as long-running. The post said Ma received over one million yuan, equivalent to about $150,000, for the material he sent. The case was widely shared by state media and briefly became the top trending topic on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday morning. An unspecified court sentenced Ma to death and confiscation of all personal property, according to the anonymised report.

No further court details were given. The identities of the body for which Ma worked and the foreign intelligence agency were not disclosed. The duration of Ma's alleged spying was also not revealed. The report did not say when Ma was arrested or sentenced.

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It also did not say whether he had already been executed. Reuters could not independently verify the report. The account portrayed Ma as having been lured into spying for a foreign government through a combination of relationship-building, financial incentives and coercion. The state secrecy regulator and the ministry of state security, China's main intelligence-gathering and counter-espionage agency, have increasingly turned to social media in recent years to warn officials not to become informants or spies.

State Security Ministry Warns Officials

A prominent account run by the otherwise opaque ministry of state security regularly publishes similar anonymised accounts of officials accused of spying for foreign countries. Many of those cases result in prison, while a small number result in the death penalty. The posts are typically widely circulated online and amplified by state media coverage. The latest post said the struggle on the hidden front has never ceased and that intelligence agencies' methods have become increasingly deceptive.

It called for constant alertness to national security risks and for stronger party discipline and awareness of confidentiality. It also said social, personal and friendship circles must be kept free of undue influence. The post added that workplace rules must be strictly observed and that officials must guard against being targeted and exploited. In 2025 and 2026, the CIA in the United States published videos seeking informants in the Chinese bureaucracy and military.

Beijing Condemns CIA Recruitment Videos

The videos included detailed Chinese-language instructions on how to make contact securely. Beijing called the videos a damning confession of the CIA's efforts to obtain other countries' secrets. The Chinese government has repeatedly accused foreign agencies of trying to recruit its officials. The Monday report is part of a broader pattern of Chinese authorities using social media to publicise spying allegations.

Such posts often present limited details while seeking to deter potential informants. The report did not name the foreign country involved or specify how Ma was allegedly recruited. It also did not provide the exact dates of his activities. The case drew rapid attention online before state media coverage expanded.

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It remained unclear whether any appeal had been filed or whether the sentence had been carried out. China's state secrecy regulator and security ministry have not released additional documents about the case. The anonymised post remained the primary public account of the allegations. Ma is the latest official to be publicly accused under China's secrecy and counter-espionage framework.

Authorities have warned that such cases can lead to severe punishment, including death. The post urged officials to remain vigilant and to avoid compromising relationships. It framed the case as evidence that foreign intelligence methods continue to evolve. No independent confirmation of the report was available.

The foreign intelligence agency and the government body employing Ma remain unidentified. The report said Ma sent more than 100 intelligence reports, 35 of which were later classified as state secrets. It said he received over one million yuan for the operation. The court imposed the death penalty and ordered the confiscation of all his personal property.

The exact date of the ruling was not disclosed. The case was shared widely on Weibo on Monday morning. It briefly became the top trending topic on the platform before state media amplified the story. China's ministry of state security has used its social media presence to publish similar anonymised cases.

The posts often lack details on arrests, trials and executions. Beijing has also reacted sharply to foreign recruitment efforts. It described the CIA videos as a damning confession of attempts to obtain other countries' secrets. The Monday post concluded with a call for stronger party discipline and confidentiality awareness.

It also urged officials to keep their social, personal and friendship circles free of undue influence.