China's Zero Tariffs for Africa: A Strategic Play for Resources and Influence

China's offer of zero tariffs to African nations supporting the one-China policy is less about solidarity and more about securing food, critical minerals, and geopolitical influence in its competition with the United States. The move deepens China's economic foothold in Africa, widening trade deficits but offering limited benefits unless African countries can produce demanded goods. Caution is urged against over-dependence as China pursues agricultural self-sufficiency and may later export food to Africa, harming local farmers.

China's recent decision to grant zero tariffs for two years to African countries that support its one-China policy is widely seen as a strategic maneuver rather than an act of charity or South-South solidarity.

The policy, effective May 1, follows previous tariffs of 10-25% on South African goods. In 2024, South Africa's trade deficit with China reached $9.4 billion, reflecting an imbalanced relationship where South Africa exports mainly raw materials and imports manufactured goods. Bilateral trade between China and Africa totaled $348 billion in 2025, with Africa running a record $102 billion deficit.

China's timing aligns with U.S. tariff hikes and aid cuts, positioning itself as a more reliable partner in the competition for global influence. The strategy serves China's dual objectives: securing food and critical minerals essential for its technology-driven economy and military. China's 15th five-year plan emphasizes agricultural self-sufficiency through advanced technologies like lab-grown meat and AI-powered farming. While zero tariffs present opportunities for African agricultural exports, benefits depend on China's demand and the capacity of African nations to produce.

Over-reliance on China poses risks, especially if China achieves self-sufficiency and begins exporting food to Africa, potentially undermining local agriculture. African countries must diversify markets and develop new production capabilities to capitalize.

Moreover, zero tariffs may deepen China's access to Africa's critical minerals-lithium, cobalt, copper-intensifying the U.S.-EU scramble to reduce dependence on Chinese supplies. For South Africa, the policy underscores the need for a cautious approach: expand agricultural exports to China as a diversification tactic but also seek other markets. Many African nations lack the goods to benefit and may need to industrialize by leveraging China's market, technology, and financing.

Ultimately, China's move locks Africa into its sphere of influence, securing resources and geopolitical loyalty in its rivalry with the United States





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Geopolitics China-Africa Trade Zero Tariffs One-China Policy Critical Minerals Food Security Agricultural Self-Sufficiency Geopolitical Influence US-China Rivalry South Africa Trade Deficit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.The state is cross-examining a man accused in the Phala Phala theft case

Read more »

‘Triad of trust’ to strengthen zero trustDirect-routed access, breach containment and centralised policy management form a new blueprint for modern cyber defence.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Botshabelo residents, in the say they can't afford to repair damages caused by the sever storm

Read more »

African Penguin Fledglings Released in South AfricaTwenty-four African penguin fledglings have been released at the De Hoop Penguin Colony in the Western Cape, marking a hopeful step in efforts to rebuild a critically endangered species.

Read more »