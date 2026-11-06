China Q3 2026 emissions fall 3.1%, biggest quarterly drop since pandemic

China's carbon dioxide emissions from energy and industry fell 3.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, the largest quarterly decline since the pandemic, according to a CREA analysis for Carbon Brief, as the Strait of Hormuz crisis curbed fossil fuel use.

China's carbon dioxide emissions from energy and industry fell 3.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, the biggest quarterly drop since the pandemic, as the world's biggest emitter used less fossil fuel.

The finding comes from an analysis released on Friday by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The analysis was carried out for UK-based Carbon Brief and included emissions from fossil fuels and the cement industry. China cut its oil use by 4% during the quarter as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz curbed energy shipments, the CREA analysis said.

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Electric Cars And Mild Weather Cut Emissions

Transport oil use declined even more sharply, dropping by 9% year-on-year, as people relied more on electric cars and taxis to get around. Coal use fell by 3.3% during the quarter as wind and solar wastage improved, and power demand fell due to mild weather. The report said the sharp decline in China's CO2 emissions extends a flat or falling trend that began in March 2024 and has now lasted more than two years.

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That assessment refers to the rolling 12-month total of China's emissions, which is used to smooth out seasonal factors. Growth in the coal-to-chemicals sector also slowed as higher coal prices led to a drop in demand for coal-chemical products. The slowdown followed a boom earlier in the year, when low coal prices helped Chinese companies outcompete rivals using petroleum-based feedstocks. China's emissions have now fallen by 0.5% in the first three quarters of the year, the analysis found.

That figure indicates the trend of falling fossil fuel use and emissions could hold for the full year. The third-quarter drop of 3.1% is the largest since the pandemic period, according to the analysis. The report was published on Friday by CREA, a research group based in Helsinki, and produced for Carbon Brief, which is based in the United Kingdom. The analysis covers emissions from fossil fuels and the cement industry.

Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Curbed Oil Shipments

The oil decline of 4% across the quarter was driven by the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which curbed energy shipments. Transport oil use fell even further, down 9% year-on-year, as electric cars and taxis took a larger share of travel. Coal use dropped 3.3% as wind and solar wastage improved and mild weather reduced power demand.

The coal-to-chemicals sector, which had expanded earlier in the year on low coal prices, slowed as higher coal prices cut demand for its products. The rolling 12-month emissions total has now been flat or falling since March 2024, a stretch of more than two years, the report said. With emissions down 0.5% in the first three quarters, the trend could persist through the full year. The analysis was reported by Reuters.

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