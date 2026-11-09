China Producer Prices Hit Four-Year High Amid Energy Surge

Chinese factory gate costs jumped 5.7 percent in October, surpassing forecasts and marking a four-year high. Consumer inflation remains subdued as Beijing navigates weak domestic demand and global energy shocks.

Factory gate costs in China surged to their highest level in over four years in October, driven by a sharp increase in energy expenses and global market pressures. The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index increased by 5.7 percent year-on-year last month, significantly exceeding the 5.3 percent rise estimated by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Producer Price Index Surpasses Estimates

The October reading for the Producer Price Index marks a decisive shift in the trajectory of industrial costs within the world's second-largest economy. This metric has steadily climbed since the onset of the Iran war at the end of February, creating a sustained upward pressure on manufacturing expenses. The data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics confirms that external price shocks are currently overpowering domestic economic headwinds.

Also read Johannesburg property prices rise 4.9% as Cape Town rents nearly double

Energy and AI Electronics Drive Costs

According to Nguyen Hoang Nam, an analyst at Capital Economics, higher global energy and AI-related electronics prices continued to serve as the primary drivers of this inflationary trend. These external factors have created a unique economic environment where industrial input costs are rising rapidly while consumer demand remains stagnant. Analysts expect these external price shocks to persist over the coming months before eventually fading next year.

Domestic Demand Remains Weak and Subdued

Despite the surge in production costs, domestic demand within the Chinese economy continues to exhibit significant weakness. The consumer price index slid to 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, dropping from 0.9 percent in September and narrowly missing the 0.8 percent forecast by Bloomberg. This persistent spending slump has vexed country leaders for years, highlighting a deep structural challenge in stimulating household consumption.

Advertisement

Real Estate Crisis Constrains Consumer Spending

The once-booming real estate sector remains mired in a severe debt crisis, which serves as a major anchor on overall economic recovery. This housing downturn has suppressed household wealth and confidence, contributing directly to the lacklustre activity seen in retail and services sectors. While the government has implemented various measures to stabilize the property market, the effects on broader consumer spending remain limited.

Export Boom Supports GDP Growth Targets

China's economy has found unexpected support in recent years through a historic boom in exports, driven in part by surging global demand for AI-related products. This external demand has helped offset the slowdown in domestic consumption, allowing the economy to meet its annual gross domestic product growth target of 4.5 to 5.0 percent. The economy expanded by 4.5 percent in the third quarter, representing a slight improvement from the 4.3 percent growth recorded in the previous three months.

Outlook For Inflation And Economic Recovery

Looking ahead, market participants anticipate that the current surge in producer prices will moderate as global energy markets stabilize. Capital Economics projects that producer prices will return to deflationary territory next year as the external price shock diminishes. However, the immediate challenge for policymakers remains balancing these rising industrial costs with the need to stimulate weak domestic demand and resolve the ongoing real estate debt crisis.