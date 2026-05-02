China Blocks US Sanctions on Refiners Buying Iranian Oil

China’s commerce ministry has issued an injunction to prevent the enforcement of US sanctions against five Chinese companies accused of purchasing Iranian oil, escalating tensions between the two nations.

China has formally responded to US sanctions targeting five Chinese refining companies allegedly involved in purchasing Iran ian oil, issuing a commerce ministry injunction to block the enforcement of those sanctions within its jurisdiction.

The announcement, made via the state news agency Xinhua on Saturday, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions between the two global powers. The five companies specifically named in the injunction are Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery, Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group, Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group, Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical, and Shandong Shengxing Chemical.

These companies, particularly the smaller independent refineries often referred to as ‘teapot’ refineries, play a crucial role in China’s overall refining capacity and contribute significantly to the nation’s fuel supply. The US Treasury Department initially imposed sanctions on Hengli Petrochemical in April of this year, alleging the company had engaged in the purchase of billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil.

This action was framed as part of a broader US strategy to restrict Iran’s oil revenue streams, aiming to exert economic pressure on Tehran and limit its ability to fund activities deemed destabilizing to the region. Prior to this, during the previous year, the Trump administration had already levied sanctions against the remaining four refineries identified by the Chinese ministry, alongside a number of other entities.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has vehemently condemned the US sanctions, asserting that they represent a clear violation of international law and established norms governing international relations. The injunction issued by the ministry explicitly prohibits any recognition, implementation, or compliance with the US sanctions concerning these five Chinese companies. This directive effectively signals China’s intention to shield its domestic businesses from the extraterritorial reach of US sanctions and to challenge what it perceives as an overreach of US authority.

The imposition of US sanctions has already presented operational challenges for the targeted Chinese refiners. These difficulties include complications in securing crude oil supplies, as international traders become hesitant to deal with sanctioned entities, and the necessity to market refined petroleum products under alternative branding to avoid detection and potential secondary sanctions.

The ‘teapot’ refineries, which collectively account for approximately 25% of China’s total refining capacity, are particularly vulnerable due to their typically thin profit margins and recent struggles with sluggish domestic demand. These smaller refineries often operate on very narrow margins, and sometimes even at a loss, making them especially susceptible to disruptions in supply chains or increased operational costs.

The situation highlights the complex interplay between global energy markets, geopolitical maneuvering, and the economic realities faced by businesses operating within a highly regulated and contested environment. China’s response underscores its commitment to maintaining its economic ties with Iran, despite US pressure, and its determination to protect its sovereign economic interests.

The long-term implications of this dispute remain to be seen, but it is likely to further complicate the already strained relationship between the US and China and potentially lead to further retaliatory measures





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