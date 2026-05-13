Children died in shack fire in Langlaagte, Johannesburg

Two four-year-old twins, Isiphiwe and Isibabalo Xakwe, died in a shack fire at Zamimpilo informal settlement near Langlaagte, Johannesburg. The father of the twins, Isibabalo Xakwe, who died in a shack fire at Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, says he cannot stop thinking about the boys’ final words to him.

The children were asleep when the fire broke out and the smoke suffocated them in the Joburg area of Langlaagte . Four-year-old twins Isiphiwe and Isibabalo, remembered by their family as playful boys who loved cartoons and spending time with their parents, died in a shack fire at Zamimpilo informal settlement near Langlaagte , Johannesburg .

The father of the twins, Isibabalo Xakwe, who died in a shack fire at Zamimpilo informal settlement in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, says he cannot stop thinking about the boys’ final words to him





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