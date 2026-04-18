Child Found Safe After Rabie Ridge Triple Murder and Suspect's Death

An eight-year-old child, who went missing during a triple murder incident in Rabie Ridge, has been found safe and unharmed. The suspect, linked to the killings, died after allegedly taking his own life during a police pursuit.

A wave of relief has washed over Rabie Ridge following the safe recovery of an eight-year-old child who had gone missing amid a brutal triple murder incident. The child, initially feared abducted, was found unharmed, bringing a glimmer of hope after a day of immense tragedy. The harrowing events unfolded in Kanana Extension 4, where a 38-year-old security guard, armed with a licensed firearm, allegedly unleashed a deadly attack.

According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Neldah Sekgobela, officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 6:00 AM on the day of the incident. Investigations revealed that the suspect, reportedly after an argument, proceeded to his girlfriend's residence. There, in a horrific turn of events, he is alleged to have shot and killed his 37-year-old girlfriend. As he fled the scene, the violence escalated, with the suspect reportedly shooting and killing the girlfriend’s uncle and a neighbour. The girlfriend's aunt also sustained injuries to her lower body and was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Amidst the chaos and devastation, the girlfriend's eight-year-old child disappeared, igniting widespread panic and grave concerns for the child's safety. The SAPS have since confirmed that the child has been located and is in good condition, a significant development that has brought immense relief to the community. Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi provided further details regarding the suspect's movements after the initial onslaught. Investigations suggest that the perpetrator, after committing the murders, abandoned the vehicle he had used to escape and subsequently set it ablaze. The burnt-out vehicle was discovered by authorities situated between Ivory Park and Thembisa, a stark indication of the suspect's attempt to cover his tracks. Undeterred, the suspect then allegedly proceeded to hijack a Toyota Avanza. Fortunately, the driver of the hijacked vehicle managed to activate a tracking device, which proved instrumental in enabling law enforcement to trace the stolen vehicle. This technological intervention proved crucial in the swift apprehension of the suspect. Members of the elite K9 unit, alongside the tracking team, successfully located the suspect on the N14 highway, in close proximity to Diepsloot. As officers moved to intercept and apprehend him, the suspect allegedly turned his weapon on himself, resulting in his death. A case of hijacking has been officially opened, and a comprehensive investigation into the entire sequence of events, from the initial murders to the suspect's final moments, is currently underway to piece together the full extent of this tragic incident and ensure all aspects are thoroughly examined. The aftermath of this violent episode has left the Rabie Ridge and Kanana Extension 4 communities reeling from shock and grief. The loss of three lives under such brutal circumstances is a profound tragedy, and the trauma experienced by the injured aunt and the young child who endured this ordeal will undoubtedly have lasting effects. The swift and determined action of the SAPS, particularly the K9 unit and tracking teams, in locating the missing child and pursuing the suspect, is commendable and prevented further potential harm. However, the incident also highlights critical issues surrounding domestic violence and the proliferation of firearms. The fact that a licensed firearm was used in such a devastating act raises questions about existing safety protocols and oversight. Authorities are now focused on a thorough investigation to understand the root causes of this violence and to provide support to the affected families. The community, while relieved by the child's safety, remains somber, grappling with the profound loss and the disturbing nature of the events that transpired, seeking answers and solace in the wake of such a devastating crime





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Rabie Ridge Triple Murder Missing Child Suspect Suicide Police Pursuit

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