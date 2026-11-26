Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mfundo Vilakazi says the team must focus on Chippa United after their Carling Knockout win over Mamelodi Sundowns, as they chase maximum points in Gqeberha.

Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo Vilakazi has cautioned his teammates not to underestimate Chippa United when the two sides meet in the Betway Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Chiefs head into the game high on confidence after knocking Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Carling Knockout, stunning them 2-1 in the semifinals at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday. Vilakazi was voted man-of-the-match by fans in that win. The 21-year-old said the Sundowns result is now in the past and full focus must shift to Chippa. We are back to league action now.

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Vilakazi Warns Against Chippa United

I think the Sundowns game is the past now, so we must focus on the Chippa game, Vilakazi said. Everyone is happy in camp and we are working very hard. Chippa are a very good team, so we know that we must not undermine them, especially because they will be playing at home, he added. Despite his warning, Vilakazi is optimistic that Chiefs will return with full points from Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

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We want the maximum points at all costs, and I am confident that we will go to PE and come back with those full points, he said. Vilakazi has scored one goal and provided one assist from eight league outings this season. He is content with his start but wants to improve his goal-contribution ratio and work rate off the ball. So far I am happy with how I have started the season.

I think I have to improve on creating more chances for the team, he said. I must also start scoring goals and assisting more often. I am also trying to improve my off-the-ball contribution. The match is part of a busy weekend of league fixtures.

Busy Weekend League Fixtures

On Friday, Stellenbosch host Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium at 7.30pm. On Saturday, AmaZulu face Milford at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3.30pm, Chippa play Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay at 3.30pm, and Kruger meet Sundowns at Solomon Mahlangu at 6pm. Sunday's league action sees Marumo take on Bay at Royal Bafokeng at 3.30pm, while Sekhukhune face Siwelele at Peter Mokaba at 6pm.

In continental competition, Orlando Pirates begin their Champions League group stage campaign against Simba at Uhuru Stadium on Sunday at 3pm. In the Confederation Cup, Durban face AS FAR at Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Saturday at 9pm.