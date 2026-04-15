Chiefs Ride Unprecedented Winning Streak, Reigniting Continental Ambitions

Kaizer Chiefs are experiencing a remarkable turnaround, securing their fifth consecutive league victory and showcasing a resurgence that has captivated fans and pundits alike. This impressive run, spearheaded by standout performances from key players, has not only propelled them up the league standings but has also rekindled hopes of securing a coveted spot in continental football.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently enjoying a sensational 'purple patch' of form, a resurgence that culminated over the weekend with a significant achievement: defeating their long-standing 'bogey side', TS Galaxy, with a decisive 2-0 victory. This triumph was orchestrated by the impactful contributions of their import players, Da Silva and Glody Lilepo, marking the fifth consecutive win for the Amakhosi in the league.

This impressive streak has not only lifted the team's spirits but has also propelled them past a significant milestone, surpassing the 40-point mark for the first time since the 2022/23 season, where they ultimately accumulated 44 points after 30 league encounters. The current trajectory suggests a potential finish of around 66 points, a remarkable achievement if they manage to secure victories in all their remaining seven fixtures. The team is undeniably playing with a newfound swagger, with players like Da Silva, Mduduzi Shabalala, Siphesihle Ndlovu, and Lebogang Maboe consistently delivering standout performances, earning them the moniker of 'hot property' within the league.

However, this impressive surge in form arrives with a poignant asterisk. It is a genuine pity that this winning run comes at a time when Kaizer Chiefs have already been eliminated from all three cup competitions and have, in the earlier part of the season, significantly relinquished ground in the league standings. The stark contrast between their current winning momentum and their earlier struggles is a testament to their resilience and the potential that was perhaps always lurking within the squad. With this newfound winning spirit, the team is now looking towards a third-place finish in the league with genuine optimism. This position would guarantee them a coveted spot in continental football, a stage that has eluded them for some time. The question on everyone's mind is how far this remarkable winning streak will ultimately stretch, and whether its influence will be strong enough to persuade the Chiefs management to retain the current setup and build upon this success for future seasons.

The recent performance against Magesi further underscored their dominance, with Mduduzi Shabalala netting the Chiefs' third goal in the 62nd minute. Although Diteboho Mofokeng managed to pull one back for Magesi six minutes later, Khanyisa Mayo, a player who has been struggling for form since his arrival, sealed the victory by scoring Amakhosi's fourth goal of the night in the 83rd minute, marking his first goal of 2026. The manner in which Magesi capitulated, particularly in the first half, explains their precarious position in the league; after 24 games, they are staring relegation in the face, currently anchoring the bottom of the table with a meager 17 points. Chiefs supporters will be particularly keen for Da Silva to make a swift recovery after he was substituted at halftime for the on-loan Khanyisa Mayo.

The last time Chiefs achieved five consecutive league wins was during the 2019/20 season, a campaign that saw them go on to secure an impressive eight wins in a row, a statistic that offers a glimmer of hope for an even more extended period of dominance





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Kaizer Chiefs Premier Soccer League Winning Streak Continental Qualification Player Performance

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