Kaizer Chiefs sign Elias Mokwana as free agent, coach Da Cruz says FIFA break will aid integration

Kaizer Chiefs have signed winger Elias Mokwana as a free agent after his mutual contract termination with Esperance, and coach Fernando da Cruz says the FIFA break will help integrate him step by step.

Kaizer Chiefs have signed winger Elias Mokwana as a free agent, the club confirmed. He will wear the number 14 jersey. Coach Fernando da Cruz said the FIFA international break will be used to integrate him step by step.

Mokwana, 27, recently completed a move to the club he supported growing up, arriving at Naturena after an eventful spell in North Africa and the Middle East. His move could have materialised a couple of seasons ago, before he opted for a transfer to Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis. He spent one season with Taraji, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 38 appearances before joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hazem on a season-long loan.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs sign Elias Mokwana as free agent after Esperance exit

Mokwana Returns To Chiefs After Tunisia Exit

His time in Tunisia ended following complications involving the club's foreign-player registration quota, resulting in a mutual termination of his contract in September. Mokwana has since returned to South Africa to begin a new chapter at Chiefs. He is no stranger to the Betway Premiership, having previously represented Sekhukhune United before moving to North Africa in 2024. He played for Bafana Bafana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

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However, supporters hoping to see the former Sekhukhune United winger immediately feature for the Soweto giants may have to wait. Da Cruz is unwilling to rush his introduction. The coach acknowledged Mokwana's quality and experience but believes the absence of a proper pre-season means the winger will need time to adapt. Elias Mokwana is a very good player, an experienced player with international experience, he has a lot of quality, Da Cruz said at Thursday's Carling Knockout Cup press conference.

With no pre-season? Will be tough but in the upcoming FIFA break it will be the time to integrate him into the team, step by step. Chiefs are currently preparing for their Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final against Siwelele on Sunday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00. Mokwana will not be available for selection.

FIFA Break Key For Mokwana Fitness And Tactics

The FIFA international break could prove important for Mokwana as he looks to build match fitness, understand Da Cruz's tactical demands and compete for a place in the Chiefs starting line-up. Mokwana called joining the Glamour Boys a dream come true. For me, it is a dream come true. I have always wanted to prove myself in this team and to play a part in bringing some trophies to the club, Mokwana told the Chiefs official website.

I grew up supporting Amakhosi, I first heard that they were interested in me when I was at Sekhukhune. Instead of going to Esperance, I was supposed to come here. Unfortunately some obstacles prevented it from happening at the time. The winger is clearly a family man.

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The first thing he did when he knew he was signing for Chiefs was call his mother. I was sitting with my sisters, and the first thing I did was phone my mother to share the good news with her. I cannot explain the feeling exactly. I am excited.

Dream Come True For Mokwana At Chiefs

It is a very nice feeling. This is a good place with good people, and I am very happy to be here, said Mokwana. Mokwana had been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs last week before the deal was completed on Wednesday. He missed out on joining Amakhosi in 2024 when he left Sekhukhune United to sign for Esperance, but obstacles prevented that earlier move.

Now he has his chance at Naturena. Da Cruz said the upcoming FIFA break will be crucial for Mokwana. The coach plans to integrate him step by step, assessing his fitness before making him available for selection in the coming weeks. Chiefs fans will have to wait to see the new signing in action, but the club believes he will be a good addition.

With six wingers already in the squad, Mokwana faces competition for a place in the starting line-up. His international experience and quality are expected to help him challenge for minutes once he is fully fit. Chiefs will continue their Betway Premiership campaign without him this weekend against Siwelele. The signing of Mokwana is seen as a boost for Chiefs, who are looking to strengthen their squad.

The 27-year-old brings pace and experience from his time in Tunisia and with Bafana Bafana. He is eager to prove himself and help the club win trophies. Kaizer Chiefs believe Elias Mokwana's experience in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia will strengthen their attack as the winger returns to South African football. Free agent Mokwana is poised to join Kaizer Chiefs, offering the Glamour Boys much-needed attacking bite while aiming to revive his Bafana Bafana international career.